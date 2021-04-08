A Few Storms Tonight

We will see some lingering showers and storms going through the evening tonight. The good news is severe weather is not looking very likely. The severe risk from the SPC is off to our west and does not include any of our area. That being said, we could still see some strong storms try to work their way in. These would be very isolated. The main threat would be for some of the storms to produce strong wind gusts as they pass by.

Even as we approach the midnight hour, we still have the potential for some showers and storms. At this point severe weather is not very likely. Showers will be hit or miss and eventually taper off by the morning commute. We are still gusty tonight and we stay mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Friday some rain hangs on, namely in the form of some isolated thunderstorms. There will be plenty of dry time and some of us will even stay completely dry. Outside of the occasional thunderstorms we will see some sun at times and stay mild. Every one should remain in the 70s. There is no severe weather risk for Friday.

Saturday we slowly continue to dry out with a few showers and thunderstorms still possible across most of the area. We’re a little cooler than the day before but we should still get into the upper 60s and the low 70s. Showers will be hit or miss, but there will be more around than what we see on Friday.

Sunday we see a similar day to Saturday. Highs will make a quick jump back into the 60s for most. Throughout the day we’ll be drying out too so it might be easier to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. Just be mindful if you do that a few showers are still possible first thing in the morning.

Monday we’ll hold steady with a dry day back into the upper 60s and low 70s. More sun is expected after a showery and cloudy weekend, which will be a welcome change. This will make two nice Mondays in a row if the forecast holds!

Tuesday rain makes a possible reappearance for the most part it looks like another round of scattered thunderstorms and showers along another passing cold front. We’re keeping chances low in the forecast for now as timing on this one is a little bit tricky. Highs will stick to the 60s ahead of the front.

Wednesday we return to more seasonable if not a little below average weather behind Tuesdays front. Highs will only be into the 50s for most, but for the most part most of the rain has come to an end at this point.

We dry out but remain fairly cool in the extended forecast. For now it doesn’t look like another hard freeze is on the table but another frost certainly is possible through this period. Just be mindful if you’re starting to get that itch to plant, it’s not safe just yet!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing an NOAA weather radio for your home.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Severe weather not likely. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Better chance for showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

More rain, mainly early. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Dry stretch continues. Highs in the 50s.