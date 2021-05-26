A few strong storms possible today

Wednesday we run the risk of a few strong storms across the region as our heat and humidity driven storms get a boost from a passing cold front. Temperatures will still be mild as we make it back into the low and mid 80s. We will still see plenty of sunshine, but the late afternoon and into the evening hours could bring some storms.

We have a level 1 of 5 risk to see some severe weather across our region. Our main risk will come from isolated storms that form along a passing cold front this evening. Strong to damaging wind gusts and pea to quarter sized hail are the main severe threats to be aware of!

Thursday will see more in the way of dry times but still a risk of an isolated shower and hot with afternoon temps reaching the mid-80s. We’ll see our shower risk diminish into Thursday night with overnight lows again dropping back to the low 60s.

Friday will see more sun than showers in the early parts of the day but rain chances increase into the late afternoon and evening as a cold front brings rain, thunder, and cooler temps our way. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain sticks around into the overnight hours into Saturday morning with lows dipping back into the 50s.

A few storms once again along the passing cold front could possibly be strong to severe. Once again a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Saturday will start rainy and cooler but showers and storms will diminish into the afternoon to a more scattered chance. We’ll have a mix of sun, clouds, and leftover showers and it’ll feel cooler than the last few days with afternoon temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows feeling comfy in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday we’ll begin to fully dry out for the second half of the weekend with temperatures moderating out into the mid and upper 60s. A little cool for this time of year but after such a hot week previously it will be a little refreshing.

Monday, we keep dry as high pressure settles in for much of the region. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s.

In the extended forecast we stay near or above average temperature wise for most of it along with dry weather remaining thanks to high pressure.

WEDNESDAY:

Some more storms, some could be strong. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY:

A bit quieter. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunder in the afternoon, a few strong storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, rain early. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

A nice and dry day. Highs in the70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storm possible. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Still on the dry side. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the mid 70s.