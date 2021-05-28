A few strong storms this afternoon

Friday brings much more unsettled weather. A strong cold front approaches and will bring plenty of showers and thunderstorms with it. Storms will begin to fire up during the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s.

A few storms along a passing cold front could possibly be strong to severe. Once again a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either, but the threat is low. Friday will be a good day to remain weather aware.

While we have a low risk for excessive rainfall across the area, widespread flooding is not a concern. We have been so dry that we can handle most of the rain that will fall. We could run into issues when storms slowly move over the area and drop a lot of rain in a short period of time, but these spots should be isolated. Overall we are looking at between 1/2-1+” of rain by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start rainy and cooler steady rain will taper off into scattered showers by the afternoon. After a cool start into the 50s most will only make their way back to the low 60s by the afternoon. Clouds hang around most of the day and spots of drizzle will be possible into the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday we’ll begin to fully dry out for the second half of the weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid 60s. Sun will be there for most of the day, though you should expect to see a few passing clouds from time to time.

Memorial Day will be a great day for any parades or ceremonies that are happening around the region. It will also be prime grilling weather too. The sun will be shining all day long, and temperatures are set to to return to the 70s for most. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Heading back to normalcy on Tuesday should be an easy transition as high pressure is still in place at this point. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s for most as mostly sunny conditions continue. Clouds will thicken up through the evening and overnight hours though.

Wednesday we see some chances for rain and a few rumbles of thunder to return to the forecast. Rain likely won’t be widespread, but it will be around as a low pressure bumps up along the western edge of our high pressure. Highs stick to the low 80s for most.

In the extended forecast, we remain fairly unsettled as our high pressure and low pressure battle for control. Showers and storms should be expected to linger through the first few days of June. Highs will remain near or above average into the 70s at least!

