Friday, we wake up to a cloudy and foggy morning. Once we get passed the early morning hours, the lingering fog will begin to vanish. The cloudy morning will slowly give way to a partly cloudy afternoon as temperatures rise into the 80s. An afternoon storm or two is possible, with the best chances east of the I-77 corridor. Anyone west of I-77 will enjoy a dry and sunny end to the week.

Saturday begins the weekend with a mostly clear morning and a mild start in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the remainder of Saturday, which will warm us up into the low 80s. Saturday afternoon will be a dry one for most, though a rogue isolated storm is possible. If you have outdoor plans, keep an umbrella around just in case.

Sunday morning starts off dry so for anyone needing to get some morning shopping done, you’ll be in good shape. Through the late morning and early afternoon, more clouds will build west to east, but not before temperatures rise into the middle 80s. While an isolated storm is possible for the late afternoon and early evening, better rain chances will arrive Monday morning with our next system arriving.

Monday starts off with scattered showers in the morning, making for a tricky commute to begin the work week. As we head into the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will endure. As it currently stands, a few storms can be on the strong to severe side along with heavy downpours. Afternoon temperatures will make their way back into the low 80s as storms fade overnight.

Tuesday will see a morning filled with fog and clouds. Sunshine will be tough to come by for the morning commute until better chances for sun arrive for the afternoon, which will help our afternoon highs get in the upper 70s. Showers will continue to linger, with the best chances being east of the I-77 corridor. Any remaining showers will decrease through the overnight to end off our Tuesday.

Wednesday is trending dry after starting the morning off with some fog across the mountains. While most will see a dry day, enough heat in the afternoon can produce one or two isolated storms. Outside of that, many will enjoy a great day with temperatures in the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday sees the morning start off with a few clouds and temperatures near 60. Partly cloudy skies will remain the norm through the morning into the evening as temperatures rise into the low 80s. With the return of the humidity, a few afternoon storms will be on the table again. For anyone traveling to begin the West Virginia State Fair, have an umbrella on standby just in case.

In your extended forecast, a summertime pattern remains for both West Virginia and Virginia. We’ll see afternoon highs remain in the 80s with humidity levels staying on the muggy side. Both will have the chance to spark off afternoon showers and storms heading into next weekend. If you have plans to head out to the state fair, pack the rain jacket and remember to follow our StormTracker 59 app for a look into our interactive radar.

