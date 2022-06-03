Friday looks to be drier and drier as high pressure appears to want to push in for the weekend. This is good news for those of you looking to take full advantage of another beautiful weekend across the region. Highs are cooler and humidity drops quickly. We’ll be lucky to reach the low 70s with breezy northwest winds.

Saturday sunshine returns for a great start to yet another weekend for the two Virginias. Temperatures remain average with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday is much of the same with highs a little warmer in the upper 70s. Humidity does return towards the end of the day as clouds increase Sunday night ahead of our next rain chance Monday.

Monday, rain is looking likely across the region. This doesn’t look like a complete washout to start the week but scattered showers will be around through the afternoon and could produce a decent downpour or two alongside a rumble of thunder. Highs close to the 80s.

Tuesday showers continue for much of the day as we settle into an soggy pattern. Temps bounce back into the mid to upper 80s once again with humidity rising as well.

Wednesday continues our soggy pattern with scattered showers through the day. Peeks of sunshine possible but not the norm. Highs still mild in the low 80s.

Thursday we are still unsettled with showers and storms as another front pushes through. We’ll be watching for high water issues by this point. Highs in the upper 70s.

Through the extended forecast, we continue to see signs the rainy pattern we find ourselves in at this point continues. High water issues will become a regular basis as this rainy patter looks to continue.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

