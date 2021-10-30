A gloomy Halloween weekend with cold air on the horizon

Tonight as a rainy system spins over top of us, we’ll continue to see waves of rain and sprinkles move their way through. These hit-and-miss showers will be with us tonight into our Sunday. Winds shift from the west and extra clouds keep us relatively mild in the mid to upper 40s. Watch for fog and misty conditions in the mountains and valleys.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Sunday, we slowly dry out through the afternoon hours as high pressure begins to get a grip on our region. A few lingering showers remain for the morning as our stubborn system takes its time pushing out. While we won’t see much in the way of clearing for the daylight hours the rain will end for the evening. A soggy and chilly Halloween night for sure.

Monday, we hold fairly steady into the 50s and low 60s as our clearer skies remain briefly. By now our next system is lined up just off to our west waiting to pass through. Despite this, we will stay dry during the day and more or less seasonable for this time of year.

Tuesday will see a weak system push through in the morning hours giving us some clouds and our highest elevations a shot as some sprinkles and maybe a flake or two. Most of us stay dry as the system moves out quickly enough. Cold air settles in with afternoon highs struggling to reach the 50-degree mark. Watch for freezing temps overnight.

Wednesday, we get a break before our next weather maker moves in. Still a bit cloudy with peeks of sunshine here and there. Cold air still holding tight at afternoon highs only reaches the mid-40s. Freezing conditions return for the overnight with lows in the 20s & 30s.

Thursday another system moves in giving most of us a shot at our first flakes. The threat of flakes and sleet remain for the higher elevations, temps are cold enough in the low lands in the early morning even they could get in a few. Rain takes over for the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Friday starts off again with the chance of freezing precip and flakes as morning temps start in the upper 20s. Once we get into the late morning and early afternoon, we switch back to all rain for the afternoon. We’ll see rain showers taper off in the late afternoon with gradual clearing. This sets us up for a cold overnight with lows in the low 20s. Some higher elevation could see the teens!

In the extended forecast, unseasonably cool weather remains in the forecast with a few more disturbances possible. For now, it’s just noise at the end of the forecast. We’ll keep an eye on it!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Sct. Showers. Foggy/Misty Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers early, slow clearing. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain/mix possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Mountain mix? Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mtn Mix, Showers early. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny/Cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sun, chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain/Mtn. wintery mix. Highs in the 40s.