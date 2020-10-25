A Gloomy Night Ahead

Tonight generally dreary conditions will continue across the two Virginias, the occasional shower remains possible overnight as well. This is all as our front from Saturday linger off to our south and east along the coast. We stay on the milder side at least due to the clouds lows will be into the 50s and upper 40s.

At the bus stop tomorrow, an occasional bit of rain is possible so grab a jacket or an umbrella heading out the door tomorrow. It will be a gloomy start to the day, once the sun does rise there won’t be much to see as overcast skies will remain from the overnight hours.

Monday ends up being very similar to how Sunday was, more dreary and generally gloomy conditions are expected through a majority of the daytime hours. Showers remain possible for most of the day as well, but not everyone will see rain! Highs make their way back to the upper 60s.

Tuesday will likely be the driest day of the work week, although we’ll keep the cloud cover across the region. Some peeks of sun remain possible, but it will not be the primary feature of the day unfortunately. Highs will range across the entire range of the 60s, with the coalfields and the I-77 corridor into the upper 60s and the mountains into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, will be rather pleasant until very late into the day when rain begins to make an appearance again as the remnants of Zeta approach. Despite rain not moving in until the final few hours of Wednesday, clouds will once again remain a dominant feature of the days weather. Highs will keep to the 60s, likely a touch warmer than Tuesday.

Thursday is expected to be a washout plain and simple. Rain will fall likely from start to finish for the day as Zeta’s remnants drag a strong area of tropical moisture with it. Flooding at the moment doesn’t look to be a concern at the moment but once rain totals and the timing/speed of the system becomes clearer we’ll re-evaluate, check back for the latest. Highs will remain into the 60s before cooler air settles in.

Friday we say goodbye to Zeta’s remnants as they bring us a wet morning commute, but we spend the afternoon drying out and clearing out! Clouds will finally lose their grip over us at this point as high pressure settles in for the weekend. High pressure brings with it a shift back to some near average if not slightly below average temperatures. Highs expected to fall into the 50s and upper 40s.

On HALLOWEEN we finally see a very nice crisp and clear Fall day just in time to celebrate the end of spooky season. Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast, though the sun won’t be doing a lot of work for us as highs struggle into the 50s.

It’s looking like jackets and sweatshirts either under or incorporated into costumes is going to be a necessity. Clear skies and the fact that the sun is setting earlier and earlier will mean there is going to be a chill in the air as Trick or Treat gets going likely with temps into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday will remain near average with highs into the mid and upper 50s. Generally clear conditions will remain to round out an overall very pleasant Autumn weekend.

In the extended forecast, Monday is showing some signs of unsettled activity making a brief return. Signals aren’t to strong right now so chances remain low to see rain. Tuesday and Wednesday aren’t showing much in the way of active weather suggesting a return to a quiet patch in the weather. Overall all 3 days look to be very close to average with highs into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

TONIGHT:

Overcast, with showers. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Gloomy and showery. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out, still cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds with rain late. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Zeta’s remnants bring rain. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain comes to an end. Highs in the mid 50s.

HALLOWEEN:

Clear and dry! Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Some rain chances. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.