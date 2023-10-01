Sunday begins with a cool, clear morning so pack a sweatshirt if you plan to go to morning church services. You won’t need the sweatshirt for long as sunshine builds, giving us a mostly sunny day to end the weekend. Many will see afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s so enjoy!

Monday starts the work week with morning fog. That fog will burn off once the sun rises, and speaking of the sun, another mostly sunny day for Monday. Perfect recess weather for any kids at school as we enjoy another warm day in the middle to upper 70s.

Tuesday continues where Monday left off, starting with a cool morning in the 50s. This will be followed by temperatures climbing into the upper 70s with little to no cloud cover. Great day to check out the changing colors on the leaves if you have any free time.

Wednesday is another great weather day as high-pressure stays in control. What this means for the middle of the work week is another sunny day with yet another warm day on track as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

Thursday sees a little bit of a change after starting the morning off with mostly clear skies. The late morning and afternoon will build in a few clouds, giving us a partly cloudy day. However, we enjoy one more dry day with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday finally brings back the chances of rain as a cold front moves through. Friday morning starts off with building cloud cover before rain showers arrive through the afternoon into the overnight. The added cloud cover and showers will keep our temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday is a gloomy and cloudy day with isolated shower chances. The chance for any remaining showers will diminish through the overnight, but the cloud cover and northerly breeze will drop our temperatures into the low to middle 60s.

In your extended forecast, another dry spell appears to be returning Sunday into the next work week. Temperatures will remain on the cool side as we continue to stick in the 60s. With little in the way when it comes to rainfall, an important reminder that fall fire season is in effect for West Virginia. Make sure to follow appropriate safety measures while outside.

SUNDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Another sunny day. Still warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine. More dry time. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. More great weather. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry start. Showers return PM. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs near the 60 mark.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Another cooler day. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

More sunshine. Little cloud cover. Highs in the low 60s