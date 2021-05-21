A Great Weekend on Tap!

Tonight will be quiet and warm yet again! We will watch temperatures drop into the mid and upper 50s as we head into the evening. We will keep skies partly cloudy and it will be a dry night. It will be a perfect night for an outdoor BBQ or late night fire!

Saturday, high pressure is still bringing stunning weather to our area. Highs remain in the 80s and we will stay dry and sunny throughout the day. Keep in mind the UV index will be very high and burn times will be 15 to 20 minutes. Make sure you keep yourself safe while enjoying the beautiful weather!

Sunday will be the last day high pressure is fully in control. Plenty of nice weather is still expected during the day with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the 80s. Eventually, though clouds will build their way back in through the afternoon and evening and the shot at a few showers returns overnight.

Monday, an upper level disturbance passing to our north should be enough to spark up some rain through the day. Showers will have to compete with our high from the weekend but it does look likely that rain will make a return for most. Showers look very spotty though so we will see some sunshine which keeps us mild. Highs at least remain into the low 80s for most.

Tuesday, showers are still possible through much of the day with temperatures remaining above average. We’ll have more hours of dry conditions than rain but a good day to keep the rain gear handy just in case. Much of the area will see temps in the low to mid 80s. Lows trending warmer as well in the low 60s.

Wednesday will still see a threat of a shower or two around the area with afternoon temperatures remaining above average with many seeing the low to mid 80s. Showers will be scattered with a rumble of thunder possible as well. Overnight lows sinking back to the low 60s and upper 50s for the higher elevations.

Thursday will see more in the way of dry times but still a risk of an isolated shower and hot with afternoon temps reaching the mid 80s. We’ll see our shower risk diminish into Thursday night with overnight lows again dropping back to the low 60s.

Friday clears up nicely and slightly cooler than we’ve been with afternoon temps reaching the upper 70s for most to low 80s in the coalfields. Lows staying mild in the upper 50s to low 60s.

In the extended forecast, hot but unsettled weather sticks around. After Monday, we see a shift in the jet stream which will line us up to see a few rounds of rain as quick moving disturbances roll over us into the end of May. None of these look to bring widespread rain. This looks to be a typical summer-time pattern with afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

TONIGHT:

Still quiet and hot. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds returning late. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated Shower/storm. Highs again near 80.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers/storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some more storms. Still some sun. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

A bit quieter. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

Looking fairly quiet aside from an isolated storm. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, but mainly dry with some clouds. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms move back in, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.