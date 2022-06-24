Friday we bring back the sunshine allowing temps to jump back into the mid and upper 80s and some pushing the low 90s towards the western lowlands.

Saturday is another hot day as humidity and temps both rise. Temps pushing closer and closer to the 90 degree mark for more of us around the region than Friday. The mountains will stay a bit cooler in the mid to upper 80s. A pop up shower can’t be ruled with heat and humidity in the mix but over all, the day looks to stay dry.

Sunday another systems brings the chance of showers and storms in a scattered nature. Temps still hot and humidity is high. A few storms Sunday afternoon could be strong. Highs nearing the 90s with many reaching the upper 80s but late day.

Monday we continue with scattered showers and cooler temps thanks to a cold front. It’ll take its time moving through so the risk of rain remains with us all day. Cooler air and clouds will keep us in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday a few showers linger in the predawn hours but we clear up throughout the day. Sunshine returns for the late morning. Highs respond in kind with the low to mid 80s for most.

Wednesday we enjoy a nice summer day with sunshine and temps working back into the upper 80s and low 90s. A good pool day for sure.

Thursday we’ll enjoy a nice day with sunshine to start and temps working back to the upper 80s. While we stay dry through the daylight hours clouds begin to build in for the nighttime hours with showers overnight into Friday.

Friday will see a mix of sun and storms as our next front towards the west adds some instability to our hot and humid airmass. A few scattered storms possible through the afternoon and evening with more widespread storms for the weekend.

Through the extended forecast we see the summer-time weather settling in for good with temps in the 80s and 90s. A warm 4th of July can be expected as we gear up for America’s Birthday!



With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

Sun/Sct. Storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Sct. storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Iso storm late. Highs in the upper 80s

FRIDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sct. Storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s

SUNDAY:

Stormy at times. Highs in the low 80s

