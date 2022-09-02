Friday we introduce a few more clouds into the mix with mostly sunny skies. A touch more humidity and temps begin to push back into the upper 80s for the lowlands and low 80s for the mountains. Our next rain maker sits just off towards our west which will bring an increase in clouds Friday night.

Saturday a weak system tries to push into the region but misses just shy towards our west. A southwest flow should keep most of the showers out of our region for much of the day, however, heat and humidity driven pop-up showers can’t be ruled out for the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, Saturday will be the driest of the next 3 day holiday weekend.

Sunday starts off with sunshine that is quickly filled in with clouds and rain for the late morning. Showers will come and go for much of the day with all of us seeing at least one shower/t-storm move through. It’ll be a day to keep the umbrella handy and the BBQ party plan indoors.

LABOR DAY will once again bring the risk of a few showers here and there with some breaks between the rain but not many. Temps work their way back into the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to more cloud cover for the afternoon. Last BBQ of the summer season may be interrupted so have a plan for rain just in case.

Tuesday will hold a few lingering showers in the morning for the mountains with misty fog. Some sunshine will keep up near average in the upper 70s but the risk of an afternoon showers or pop-up storm is still there.

Wednesday we start to see things quiet down as high pressure tries to move in. A few showers here and there in the afternoon still possible as we are still charged with humidity and late day heat. Temps still running average in the upper 70s.

Thursday sunshine returns as we dip below average in the mid to upper 70s. Mountains will stay a touch cooler in the low 70s making for a nice day to get outside and enjoy the last few days of summer.

In your extended day forecast we feel a bit more like late summer with a touch more humidity and temps running average. That typical fall feel will come and go but for now, summer is holding on just a little while longer.

Remember late summer can still host a few strong to even severe thunderstorms so it’s always a good idea to stay weather aware. Make sure you have 3 ways to get weather alerts like severe thunderstorms warnings, flood alerts, and other emergency communications regarding weather hazards.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry, Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few PM Showers poss. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mix of sun and storms PM. Highs in the low 80s.

LABOR DAY:

Off & On showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Iso. PM Shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny & Nice for most. Iso PM shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Clouds, late clearing. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Cool start, mostly dry day, overnight showers. Highs in the low 80s

SATURDAY:

Warming up, sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Iso. PM Storms. Highs in the low 80s.





