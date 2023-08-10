Thursday we kick off the State Fair of West Virginia on a rainy note as a warm front lifts north in the morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms move through west to east much of the morning leading to ponding on roads and localized high water in poor drainage areas. Those who see rain for prolonged periods of time in the morning will want to monitor local streams.

By the afternoon, Thursday, showers become more scattered with a few rumbles lurking through the evening hours. Temps are hurt with cloudy skies as we struggle our way into the low to mid 70s. Winds change from the west to northwest 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25mphs at times. The Yung Gravy concert at the fair grounds in Fairlea looks in good shape as we dry out and winds subside some, however, clouds are stubborn lasting through Friday morning.

Friday is looking perfect for a trip up to the State Fair of West Virginia, or any outdoor activity as high pressure briefly moves in to help clear up the skies. Temps respond in kind with sunshine being more plentiful in the afternoon as we inch closer to the 80 degree mark. Far towards our south in North Carolina, a few pop-up afternoon storms will try to make their way north, but so far, we’re looking dry for much of the region. With that said, Virginia counties may see a sprinkle late evening.

Saturday will feature several dry hours to enjoy but a weakening cold front will bring a few clouds for the afternoon. Highs for the day push into the low 80s returning to a more summerlike feel. A pop-up late afternoon and early evening shower possible, especially towards our northeastern mountain counties. Overall, trends look drier making Saturday a good outdoor activity day.

Sunday holds a better chance of a few showers throughout the day. Several dry hours to be had, however. Temps cool slightly over Saturday as more clouds hang around but still manage the low 80s by the afternoon. Our interactive radar can keep you ahead of the rain to make your outdoor plans more enjoyable.

Monday we’re watching a cold front which looks to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. We’ll start the day with building clouds then light to moderate showers. As the front inches closer in the afternoon, thunderstorms pop-up with one or two on the strong side possible. The front crosses northwest to southeast late afternoon and early evening. Once it passes, storms fade and a few lingering showers follow behind. Highs for the day manage the low 80s before the front arrives with cooling temps after. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday morning is a cloudy start as a few showers push through the eastern mountains. Cooler air will use up any remaining humidity early on. By mid-day, sunshine starts to break through the clouds and we dry out for a cool and comfortable day. Highs only managing the mid to upper 70s with a touch less humidity.

Wednesday, sunshine returns in full to help us warm up after a cool start. Temperatures rise steadily through the morning into the upper 70s and low 80s by the evening hours. A comfortable August day, for sure.

In your extended forecast, we look to remain dry for a couple days to really enjoy the State Fair of West Virginia with seasonal temperatures in the mid 80s. Of course, it wouldn’t be the state fair if we didn’t have a least a couple days of rain. Closing weekend looks a little soggy as showers return next Friday.

FRIDAY

Dry start, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

A few clouds but nice. Highs in the 80s.