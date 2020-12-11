A Messy Start to Next Week?

Beckley, WV (WVNS-TV) — It looks like we could be dealing with another nuisance storm to kick off the work week. If this forecast pulls through as we get closer to Monday, this would make three Monday’s in a row where we saw snow!

The Details

In the WeatherLab one of our storm signals has slowly been trending from just a few showers to a more organized low pressure system expected to pass us by on Monday. The low in question is set to form along the Gulf Coast Sunday night, and take a slow northerly turn toward Georgia and South Carolina.

As it turns north, precipitation will expand out along the stationary front (red/blue line) and into the two Virginias. This is where the forecast gets tough. While we’re getting to a high confidence we’ll see some type of precipitation Monday morning, the question is what kind?

A comparison of two different model solutions for Monday Morning. Our exclusive Baron Model shows all snow, while the North American Model (NAM) shows more mixing across the two Virginias.

Above are two different weather models for the same time Monday morning. Our exclusive Baron model shows mainly snow falling across our region as it places the center of the storm a bit further to our south. Then we have the North American Model (NAM) which has the center of our storm a little further north bringing precipitation further into WV, as well as more mixing for our area.

For now, our current forecast leans more towards the NAM, with more mixing expected early on and the center of our storm pulling a bit further north as Monday continues. Eventually a full change over to snow is anticipated for everyone by Monday afternoon as our low transitions off the coast and eventually pulls out to sea by Monday night.

As the weekend pushes on we’ll continue to provide updates on this potentially messy start to the work week, online, on-air and through the StormTracker 59 App.

