Sunday morning will start the end of the weekend on a calm note. A few areas of morning fog with some clouds will be the biggest talking point for the morning. As we progress into the afternoon, we’ll see an increase in both cloud cover and rain chances. A southern system will begin to move across the Carolina’s, bringing chances for storms to return in the late morning through the afternoon. The storms will be primarily concentrated across our eastern mountain counties and near the southern state line as the system continues to move off to the northeast. While severe weather is not expected, these storms will be slow moving and can cause some locally heavy rainfall. We’ll end off the weekend on a mild note, as far as temperatures go, with most approaching the 80s.

Monday starts the new work week off with some more chances for showers. For Monday, the best bet for storms will once again be across our eastern mountain counties with the lowlands staying dry. Most of everyone will see partly cloudy skies with a return of muggy conditions with rising dew points. The start of the work week will also start to see a return of the summer heat, with most afternoon highs getting into the low 80s

Tuesday, I hope you are ready for a warm, summer-like feel that will last through the remainder of the work week. High-pressure will continue to dig in toward our south, bringing in a warm southern flow. This will cause our afternoon highs to rise into the middle 80s. Not much relief in the form of showers as we see a partly cloudy day for our Tuesday.

Wednesday continues the warm pattern as high-pressure drives warmer air into the region. By the middle of the week, many across the lowlands and the mountains will be crossing near the upper 80s. If you have plans outside, make sure to apply as much sunscreen as you can. A mix of sun and clouds will continue for our Wednesday afternoon with little to no chances for storms at this time.

Thursday will follow along with our Wednesday with the heat and humidity. Dew point values will once again feel muggy and warm air will drive into the region. Don’t be surprised if some spots are approaching near the 90-degree mark before our Thursday afternoon is done. Another important reminder that if you need to remain outside for a long period of time, remember to stay hydrated and never over-exert yourself. While some clouds will provide some relief here or there, another mostly dry day can be expected.

Friday ends the work week with a similar pattern to what we’re used to see from this week. Our warm, muggy, and summer weather will continue yet again as we progress into our Friday. Partly sunny skies will continue for Friday as we try to get some relief from the sunshine. We’ll make a run for the upper 80s with the UV indexes pushing it. Make sure to take care as you remain outside and if you need to go outside to do some chores. It will also be a dry end to the week as we see an increase in showers into the weekend.

Saturday sees increased showers as a cold front approaches the area. Not only will this increase the cloud cover but bring back some storms across the region. With the heat and humidity still around, several afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. Unfortunately, the cold front won’t cool us off much for Saturday as we round into the middle 80s to start the new weekend.

In your extended forecast, more chances for showers and storms will linger for the remaining weekend and into next week. Most of these will be in the form of hit or miss storms and primarily form up in the afternoon. If there is any good news to the return of some storms, they will drop temperatures down into the low 80s, making for a milder forecast ahead. We look to get some relief on the way by next Tuesday but the summer-like conditions will continue to dominate the forecast ahead.

