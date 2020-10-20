A Mild Night and a Warmer Day Ahead

This evening will be a nice one! We will see any lingering clouds disappear and temperatures are expected to stay pretty mild. We only drop into the low 50s to start the day off tomorrow. This is well above average for this time of year. Some of us could even be in the mid 50s by the morning.

At the bus stop we will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be mild in the low and mid 50s. You’ll need the sunglasses heading out the door. You may need a light jacket, but you won’t need it by the afternoon.

Wednesday, we keep things dry once again. High pressure still remains in control so once again we warm our way back to the low to mid 70s. At this point our stalled out front has retreated further west, which means we get to see some more sunshine along with our warmer temperatures!

Thursday our temperatures continue to climb as our frontal boundary has now pivoted along the Great Lakes region really opening the door for a strong surge of southern air. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected with more falling towards the higher end of that range.

Friday looks to be our last day spent well above average as two systems begin to work in conjunction to knock out our strong Atlantic high. One is a strong Atlantic storm well off the coast heading north, and the other a cold front set to pass through during the weekend. We spend one last day in the the 70s. This also looks to be our last completely dry day for a while.

Saturday we begin to see the changes in the forecast. Rain makes a return to the 10-day, as well as the potential for some cooler temperatures. Highs will be very dependent on when exactly the frontal boundary passes through. For now it looks like we can make a run for the upper 60s as the front is expected in the afternoon.

Sunday, we keep unsettled conditions in the forecast as it looks like our front hangs around the region sparking up a few showers throughout the daytime. Highs behind the front look to settle into the 60s, bringing us a touch closer to average than the previous week.

Monday, ends up very similar to the day on Sunday with more generally unsettled conditions occurring. Sunshine will once again be limited by the clouds too, but some breaks of sun could be possible. Highs into the mid 60s are expected.

Unsettled conditions look to round out the first half of next week as rain looks likely through Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with rain on Wednesday there are some signals that some cooler air will begin to make a push into the region, with Thursday following suit albeit a little drier. While subject to change over the next few days, it is something to watch as we approach Halloween on the 10-Day!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

TONIGHT:

Remaining quiet. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet during the daytime. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry with just a small isolated shower chance. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s/70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out and looking cooler. Highs in the 50s.

FIRDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.