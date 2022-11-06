Tonight we have a very weak cold front make its way into the region and this can induce a few isolated showers into the region. Once again, it won’t be a wash-out for tonight but we will have on again, off again showers at times. It will once again be a fairly cool night, only getting into the mid 50s for lows.

Monday will bring a few showers in the early to mid morning but things will start to look a lot better after. Eventually we’ll clear things up for the afternoon and winds will begin to dial back. Temps remain above average in the mid to upper 60s.

ELECTION DAY should be an easy on to get out to the polls for. Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s will keep things comfortable.

Early risers Tuesday will be treated to a total lunar eclipse! The eclipse starts at 3am with totality around 6am. Thanks to the time change, those up early enough will be able to find the red moon along the southwestern horizon as we expect clear conditions.

Wednesday will be another dry day with temps continuing to cool. Low to mid 60s expected with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of another rain maker.

Thursday is also looking to be a nice day, mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day and into the afternoon. Temps are on a downward slide still as we top out in the low to mid 60s. About average for this time of year.

Friday we be a day we will be keeping an eye on with a potential tropical disturbance out in the Atlantic. This system could potentially bring some rain showers into our region, but we will continue to monitor the situation to see if anything changes. Expect a mostly cloudy day with temperatures into the upper 50s/low 60s.

Saturday will be another day to keep an eye on as we could still be dealing with the lingering effects of the tropical disturbance early Saturday with it gradually clearing out by the afternoon. Expect colder temperatures as our highs drop down into the 40s, mid to upper 40s in fact.

In your extended forecast we’re will have a new storm system approach our west heading into next weekend. While this system will bring very little when it comes to rainfall, it will bring the cold air into our region. Our temperatures are expected to be below average for next weekend through the West Virginia area.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

AM showers, PM clearing. Highs near 70 again!

ELECTION DAY – TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds, continued clearing. Highs slightly cooler in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry with lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny conditions continue. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers building in. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

Early showers, clearing late. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Cooling off quickly. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

A dry day but a colder one. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine but still cold temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s

WEDNESDAY

A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

