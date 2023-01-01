Tonight will continue with the mostly cloudy skies but as high pressure sets in, we should start to transition to partly sunny skies by late Monday morning. Keep and eye out for overnight fog, especially in the very early hours for Monday! It will be another cool night, getting into the low 40s.

Monday, hopefully you take an extra day off in the federal observance of New Year’s Day as we’ll enjoy sunshine as temps once again near the 60 mark! Not a bad start to the first week of 2023.

Tuesday brings our chances for rain showers back into the picture but it’s another mild day overall, with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday still holds for some scattered showers. Highs will still be running mild as cold takes its time moving in. Highs will push into the low 60s by the afternoon.

Thursday is when we’ll expect to see some colder air making the move into the neighborhood. A dry morning with some stray showers returning by the evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Friday still has a few sprinkles in the early morning hours, but becoming more concentrated in the higher elevations by dinner time. Clouds will gradually decrease as well, becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to take a drop into the end of the work week, getting into the mid 30s.

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine for you to enjoy with temperatures ticking upward, getting into the 40s by dinner time!

Sunday looks to keep the sunshine around but remaining an average temperature day for the mountain state, getting into the low 40s.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature is flipping the switch and we are looking mild to begin 2023! No snow appears on the horizon for the two Virginias for now! The second half of January does look a bit colder – but nothing like we experienced this past week!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies with fog possible overnight. Lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and remaining warm. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers likely – perhaps a rumble of thunder? Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

A few evening sprinkles. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Morning sprinkling with afternoon MTN showers. High in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunny but still cool. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies with highs sticking in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Temperatures drop a little, into the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures back into the 40s.