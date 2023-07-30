Sunday will end our weekend with plenty of dry time. The passing of the frontal system will bring in a northerly flow, allowing for cooler temperatures to arrive. Most areas in the afternoon will only get into the low 80s along with less muggier conditions compared to Saturday. Afternoon storms will be back on the table, but they will remain very isolated and hit-or-miss in variety. As high-pressure builds in late Sunday, any remaining storms will fade out by Sunday night.

Monday, speaking of dry time, that is on the table once again for Monday. We’ll start off the morning on the cool side, with most in the 50s under some patchy fog. After that, we’ll enjoy a sunny start to the work week and a cool one at that. Everyone will round out into the upper 70s by Monday afternoon, but the sunny skies will make for a pleasant afternoon.

Tuesday is another sunny day on tap. Our high-pressure system will continue to remain in control for Tuesday, giving us another day to go out and enjoy the summer sun. This will be helped by cooler temperatures again, as many areas only get near the 80-degree mark. Looking like a great day to get some outdoor chores done if you missed out, just make sure to still stay hydrated while outside!

Wednesday continues our two-day dry spell with yet another dry day on track. Our high-pressure will remain around for our Wednesday, providing one more day of relief before sliding off to the east. We’ll start to see a return of a southerly flow by the afternoon, bringing us back into the low 80s with muggy conditions returning. With better chances for storms on the way for the second half, definitely enjoy Wednesday while it lasts.

Thursday morning will start off calm and tranquil, as we see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. With the return of the heat and humidity, the return of a few afternoon storms will be possible. Most of these will be hit-or-miss through the afternoon, before being followed by an arriving cold front on Friday morning. Look for afternoon highs on Thursday to be in the middle 80s.

Friday features the arrival of a cold front into our area. While the timing of this system still needs some fine-tuning, it appears this system will cross through during the morning hours on Friday. This will bring in widespread showers during your morning commute and potentially a few lightning strikes. As it continues to cross, we should see gradual improvement throughout Friday, with only a few remnant showers into Friday night. The clouds and showers will keep us cooler on Friday as many only get into the low 80s.

Saturday starts the weekend off with a few lingering clouds and patchy fog in the morning. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds for much of our Saturday as we settle in for a mostly dry forecast. Can’t rule out the possibility of one or two afternoon storms, but most to everyone appears to be in good shape for Saturday. A northerly flow will once again drop our temperatures, but only slightly, as many will get near the 80 mark.

In your extended forecast, we officially have made it to August! Not quite done with the summer season, however, as we continue to see the heat and humidity throughout the month. Make sure you remember to conserve your outdoor time and stay hydrated if you need to be outside for a long period. Heading into next weekend, we’re set up for some more dry time on both Saturday and Sunday. The arrival of a new weather system will be possible into the next work week, but more of a reason to enjoy the next weekend ahead!

