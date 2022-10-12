Wednesday begins to feature some changes, as a storm system approaches to our west. Most of the day will be dry, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out by the afternoon. Some of the showers could have some gusty wind with them, but this threat overall is low. That breezy weather will push the thermometer up as I think we’ll jump up into the lower 70s in many locations for highs! Showers will become more commonplace and wind gusts as high as 30 mph will be possible with a cold front crossing through.

Thursday will feature lingering showers from that front passing. It’ll be cooler behind the front but it’s not too chilly. We’ll see decreasing clouds by the afternoon and high temperatures around 60 degrees. It’s common for these type of systems to keep the clouds around for awhile, so don’t expect too many breaks in the clouds until the middle to late afternoon but it’s not a bad day after a few morning showers.

Friday is a cold start with frost a good possibility even in the lowland spots but we should avoid a hard freeze. It’s not a huge warm-up either despite plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 50s. It will chill down quickly Friday evening, so have the jackets, gloves and other accessories ready to keep you warm for high school football, as we’ll see kickoff temperatures in the upper 40s with temperatures down to around 40 by the end of area games.

Saturday will likely feature morning frost for Bridge Day but it’s a nice warm day for one of West Virginia’s biggest events, with highs all the way up into the middle 60s – fantastic!

Sunday features the return of a few showers with a strong front approaching. Severe weather does not look to be an issue but we’ll see the coldest air we have seen in some time in our region as we head into the beginning and middle of next week. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s with the clouds and showers keeping us cool.

Monday will be a dry day throughout the region after dealing with the few showers on Sunday. It will continue to be a partly cloudy and a rather cool day thanks to Sunday’s cold air. Expect temperatures to get into the mid 50s.

Tuesday we bring back the sun but not the heat unfortunately. The cold air will continue to stick around in our region with the potential for our high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s for your Tuesday.

Looking ahead, it looks VERY chilly for Monday through Wednesday or Thursday of next week. High temperatures will drop into the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s! Needless to say, we’ll be looking at heavy jacket weather for sure as it’ll be feeling more like December. Could we see a snowflake or two over the West Virginia mountains? It doesn’t look likely just yet, but it certainly will be cold enough! This cold pattern looks to continue at least for another week or two with a blocking pattern forcing colder than normal temperatures over the eastern half of the country.

WEDNESDAY

Increasing clouds, isolated PM shower. Warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

AM showers, late day sunshine. Cooler, with highs around 60.

FRIDAY

Plenty of sun, much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

BRIDGE DAY

Chilly start but a beautiful day! Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Few showers. Cooler with the clouds around, with highs around 60.

MONDAY

Partly to mostly sunny but cooler, with highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

A cold day for October! Mornings in the 20s with afternoons in the 40s with sunshine!

WEDNESDAY

Another cold but sunny day, with highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny after a cold start again, with highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny with warm temperatures back! Highs in the low 60s.