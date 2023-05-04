Advisories Issued for Our Region

FROST ADVISORY from 2 AM to 9 AM Friday for Nicholas, southeastern Pocahontas, southeastern Fayette, and southeastern Raleigh counties and from 12 AM to 9 AM for Bland, Giles, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties. Frosty conditions with temperatures dipping back into the lower to middle 30s could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Tonight brings mostly clear conditions with high pressure still in control. Some frost will be possible in the mountains, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees in the lowlands.

Friday continues the trend of sunshine as well as the overall warming trend, with temperatures making a run at 70 degrees! Streams will be on the rise of the mountains as a result of rapid snowmelt, as even places such as Snowshoe should be able to make a run into the 50s where all of that snow fell over the past few days.

Saturday begins a summer-like pattern for a couple of days for our region in what we call a ‘dirty ridge’ of high pressure. High pressure will be far enough away to where scattered showers will begin to try to approach the area around the edge of the area of high pressure. We look to remain dry on Saturday with high pressure still relatively close by and we will warm up as a result, with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday, however, brings the chances for a few showers. There will STILL be plenty of dry time, so it’s not a washout by any stretch! But a scattered shower or rumble of thunder will be possible in the afternoon as high pressure moves away from us. Despite the chance for rain, it’s still a warm day, with highs in the middle 70s.

Monday brings the potential for a few showers back into the picture. We could even have a few rumblers out there! There’s still plenty of dry time, with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday is a summer-like day! A few scattered afternoon storms will be possible with otherwise very warm conditions again, as highs reach the middle 70s! Hard to believe we had heavy snow on the mountaintops a week ago!

Wednesday features mostly sunny and dry weather with a weak front crossing. There won’t be a huge drop in temperature, with highs in the lower to middle 70s but the air will be much more crisp than the somewhat summer-like air that will be here Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday features toasty conditions that will continue into Friday! Both days will feature plenty of sunshine and a run toward 80 degrees with a southerly flow in place.

In your extended forecast, there are no signs of any return from Old Man Winter. In fact, quite the opposite! Much of next week looks to feature high temperatures in the 70s, with a few of us perhaps even pushing toward the 80-degree mark!

TONIGHT

Showers fade for most, few mountain snow showers continue. Lows in the middle 30s in the valleys, near 30 on top of the mountains.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, great end to the work week! Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny once again – looks dry! Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY

Afternoon storm or two. Plenty of dry time still. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

A few scattered PM storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny! Warm but crisp air! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – warmer! Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny – very warm! Highs around 80.

SATURDAY

Isolated chance for a storm. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Better chance for showers. Highs in the upper 60s.