Sunday we have the clouds from last night sticking around for the morning. As we head into the afternoon, those clouds should disperse as high pressure regains control. This will provide us with ample amounts of sunshine for the afternoon…a perfect end to our weekend with plenty of time to get the leftover salt off the cars! Southwest winds help our afternoon temperatures get into the middle 50s after starting in the 30s for the morning.

Monday starts out with a dry morning, but you may want to pick up the winter jacket as you head out the door with temperatures in the 30s. We will have the clouds build in through the late morning and afternoon. This will then be followed by showers around dinnertime with a few lingering showers remaining into Tuesday morning. Despite the clouds and rain showers, afternoon highs look to stay at the 50 mark!

Tuesday has a few morning showers with temperatures starting in the 40s. Packing an umbrella will help as you go through your morning commute. It will also help through your afternoon thanks to more on again, off again showers. A few breaks with sunshine will help drive our afternoon temperatures get into the middle 50s.

Wednesday continues the rain showers with another gloomy day in store. Keep in mind slick roads as you go about your morning and evening commute. Temperatures for the day will start off once again in the 40s but warmer air looks to stretch in for our afternoon. This will provide us with well above average temperatures as we see them rise into the 60s.

Thursday provides us once again with morning showers, but temperatures around the area will be starting off in the 50s for a warmer than average morning. By the afternoon, these showers will taper off slowly and leaving us fairly dry in the afternoon. This break, along with some sunshine, looks to drive our afternoon highs into the 60s with some approaching near the 70 mark!

Friday sees our overnight lows drop a bit as we start off in the frosty 30s. But dry conditions look to remain in place for a good portion of our Friday. This will provide us with a good break after seeing the previous days a bit on the soggy side. Our afternoon highs will look to take a dive with the introduction of colder air, leaving our afternoon highs for Friday in the 40s.

Saturday will be a wet start to our weekend as showers start in our morning and look to continue into our afternoon. Keep in mind of any ponding issues if you have plans to drive out for your Saturday. Temperatures start off frosty in the 30s and slowly make their way back into the mild 40s.

In your extended forecast, the unsettled pattern appears to remain with showers continuing through the start of your next work week. Temperatures appear to return to near normal averages for this time of the year so does this mean a return of Old Man Winter in our future? We will continue to keep an eye on that as we progress further.

