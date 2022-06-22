Wednesday humidity starts to build into the region making out mid to upper 80s day feel much hotter. Heat indexes will flirt with advisory thresholds the farther west you are. This mix of heat and humidity with a cold front will bring showers and storms. A few could become strong to severe. These storms will continue for much of the night.

A marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for severe weather is possible towards the evening hours as a cold front pushes through. Timing isn’t helps as we’ll have the heat of the day and extra humidity to help drive storm development. Damaging winds is our primary threat with localized high water and small pea sized hail with some of the strongest of storms. Timing is roughly 5pm north through 9pm across the southern state line.

A small flood potential exists for Wednesday as heavy downpours are expected. Watch smaller creeks and streams along with the possibility of flash flooding causing roads to become covered.

Thursday will be a day of mixed sun and showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible throughout the day. Scattered storms will be hit and miss making Thursday an umbrella day at times. The extra clouds and rain will keep temps cooler in the low to mid 80s. Gradual clearing from the evening hours. That cold front won’t bring much relief as we stay muggy and mild.

Friday we bring back the sunshine allowing temps to jump back into the upper 80s and some pushing the low 90s.

Saturday is another hot day as humidity and temps both rise. Temps pushing closer and closer to the 90 degree mark for more of us around the region than Friday. Clouds filter in for the afternoon but we stay dry.

Sunday another systems brings the chance of showers and storms in a scattered nature. Temps still hot and humidity is high. A few storms Sunday afternoon could be strong. Highs still pushing that 90 degree mark.

Monday we continue with scattered showers and cooler temps thanks to a cold front. It’ll take its time moving through so the risk of rain remains with us all day. Cooler air and clouds will keep us in the mid to upper 70s.

Through the extended forecast we are simply hot and humid as summer kicks off in true fashion. A few stormy days thanks to heat driven storms could give us pause so it’s always good to remember this is severe weather season.



As such make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

