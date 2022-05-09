A Frost Advisory will go into effect for eastern Pocahontas county at 2 AM Tuesday. It will remain in effect until 8 AM Tuesday. The rest of us should be too warm to have to deal with any frost.

Monday night will bring clear skies and cool temperatures. Most of us fall into the mid 40s by the morning hours. It won’t be quite cold enough for a frost to develop for most, but it will be a chilly night and you’ll want the jacket heading out the door. We will watch for some light frost in eastern Pocahontas county where a frost advisory will be in effect.

Tuesday we continues to enjoy blue skies and dry weather. Winds move out of the south helping us reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnights get warmer too in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday, we should make a shot at the low 80s in a majority of the region. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast and with light winds thanks to high pressure we should be able to heat up just enough. Don’t forget to stay hydrated!

Thursday will see a few passing clouds with plenty of sunshine and dry weather as high pressure continues to protect us. Temps still in the upper 70s for another nice day before rain returns for Friday.

Friday while faced with growing amounts of cloud cover will stay on the drier side during the daylight hours, showers will become more likely during the evening and overnight. Temperatures despite the added hurdle of the clouds should still get near 80 for most.

Saturday will be a day mixed with rain and sunshine to start. Showers build in for the afternoon with more frequency with a few passing non-severe thunderstorms. Temperatures maintain steadily into the 70s.

Sunday, more of the same from Saturday. Cloudy and generally unsettled weather continue. This will at least help to keep pollen levels on the lower side through this weekend. Highs in the 70s.

Through the extended forecast, rain and thunderstorms return as a pattern change once again brings us southern moisture. Temperature wise we’ll remain seasonable into the 60s and 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Quiet, clear, cool. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

More Sunshine! Highs near upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in near 80.

FRIDAY:

Isolated showers PM. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy and cooler. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

AM Rain, mostly sunny PM. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.