A Quiet Night







Sunday was absolutely beautiful out there. We are in for a pretty quiet night as skies remain clear and we keep things dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s, so while it’s a chilly night, it won’t be as cold as it was last night.

Tonight’s Forecast

Monday is shaping up to be another great day. We will see sunshine as we head out the door and temperatures will warm up quickly. Highs will make it into the upper 50s and low 60s once more. We will see clouds increase as we head into the evening, but rain is going to hold off until Tuesday. Overnight lows remain mild as we only drop into the 40s.

The Day Ahead

Rain will be around through the day Tuesday, but we stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Showers will be on and off throughout the day. We are not expecting any flooding concerns on Tuesday. Clouds stick around through the evening and will help keep temperatures from falling much. Overnight lows only drop into the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday still have some rain chances, but we will still see some dry time. Showers will be a bit more isolated in nature. No snow in the forecast as we remain far too warm. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday are going to remain in the low 60s.

Temperature Trend



Friday and Saturday will bring another chance for more widespread rainfall. Rain will be heavier and while flooding doesn’t look to be a big concern, we will keep an eye on it. We are still mild both days as temperatures remain in the 50s.

We dry out by Sunday and look to keep things pretty quiet heading into the start of next week. The good news is, there’s no snow in the forecast as temperatures look to remain above average. As a matter of fact, much of March at this point is looking to remain above average. The groundhog may have been right. It doesn’t look like too many opportunities are on tap for winter to return before Spring formally arrives.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, rain returns. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

A stray shower, otherwise quieter. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mild, chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain possible throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry day and remaining mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.





