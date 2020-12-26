A quiet weekend

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12PM SATURDAY FOR NW POCAHONTAS COUNTY.

TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM IN THE MORNING.

For the weekend share the fact the high pressure is breaking up the clouds but not much more than that. Saturday looks to hold onto below freezing temps making for a cold start to the weekend. The good news is we will get to see more of the sun. Sunday is a bit more welcoming with highs potentially making it to the 40s even some low 50s possible.

Monday our next system in what seems like a never ending train of them is set to pass by. Not enough cold air with this one in the current forecast so for most of us it will only be rain and even then we won’t see much from this system other than cooler temperatures heading into Tuesday.

Wednesday brings a return to the 40s for afternoon highs, we will remain dry during the daytime hours. The evening brings the return of rain and that will stick with us through the day Thursday and into the new year.

In the extended forecast it looks a little warmer. Another system just in time for the new year, that could bring us another chance of some snow and rain just in time for Friday. We will keep an eye on this as we get closer to the end of the week.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs around 30.

SUNDAY:

Dry still. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry during the day. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Another storm system. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Still dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry.. Highs in the 30s.