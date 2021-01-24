A soggy start to the work week

Tonight lows drop into the 30s with some light drizzle possible. Watch out for some slick spots overnight into the early morning hours tomorrow.

Monday, might start out as a wintery mix but then plain old rain is expected to push through. Highs climb into the low 40s, we will have to watch the flooding threat. The ground is saturated after all the snow we’ve seen over the last week, so additional rainfall could cause streams and creeks as well as rivers to run high.

Between the rain and melting snow we could see some flooding Monday, The WPC (Weather Prediction Center) has the area under a small risk of flooding.

We could also see some rubbles of thunder as we move through the afternoon hours on Monday so the SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has the area under just a risk of general thunderstorms.

Tuesday morning could be a little sloppy as rain pulls out and cooler air moves in. Some mixing is looking likely before the rest of the day eventually dries out. Highs are trending milder as some of the timing of the exiting rain maker gets finalized. A shot at the 60s looks possible in some places!

Wednesday is quieter with the sun likely to appear as we’re sandwiched between storm systems. Highs will get near the 40s but some across the higher elevations will fall short of that into the upper 30s. This will place us right near average!

Thursday we get thrown right back into the fire, snow looks possible as another southern tracking storm looks to pass us by. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s as a result, and winds look to pick up along with it too. We’ll have to watch this day as the forecast develops. Could be a lot of snow, could be a little bit of snow. It’s just too soon to say.

Friday we start to dry out once again heading into the weekend, temperatures stay on the cool side in the low 30s for the day but at least we get to see the sun once again!

The extended forecast is still showing strong signs of an unsettled end to January and an interesting start to February for the two Virginias. For now, we’ll say watch for more storms and more cold air and let you fill in the blank for the potential precipitation type!

TONIGHT:

Areas of light drizzle. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Rainy, but more mild. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain/snow showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s!

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow possible. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain looks to return. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Wintery mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.