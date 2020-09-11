A Stray Shower Tonight

Conditions look okay for High School Football. If you are east of I 77 though you could see a few showers, but none of the games should be completely rained out. Just bring the rain gear just in case. Temperatures will be comfortable as the games start in the 70s. Some spots could fall into the upper 60s by the time the games wrap up.

The rest of the evening will feature partly cloudy skies. Any lingering showers will come to an end and we are looking fairly quiet through the evening. Watch for areas of fog yet again through the evening and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures fall back into the mid 60s which is above average for this time of year.

Saturday our front begins to approach. The axis of heaviest rainfall looks to be off to our west, but we will still see some rain move through during the day and during the evening. It’s not raining all day, but it won’t be nearly as nice as last Saturday. We will still see some breaks of sunshine and there will still be opportunities to get out and enjoy the day. Highs will make it back into the upper 70s. Severe weather is not expected.

Sunday brings the bulk of the rain through the area. The heaviest rain will be during the afternoon, but we keep the showers around all day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s once more. We could see some minor flooding issues.

A few showers will be left over for Monday morning, but we look to clear out by the afternoon. Monday we really start to see some of the cooler air beginning to work it’s way in that will stick with us most of the week. Highs top out around the mid 70s for most.

Tuesday we keep things dry and cool once again. We’ve lost a lot of our humidity by this point so any outdoor activities will be quite comfortable and enjoyable! Highs once again in the middle 70s with a few upper 70s mixed in.

Wednesday, high pressure maintains it hold over the area so we have another dry day waiting in the wings here. We keep this trend up until we hit next Friday when rain looks to make a return for most of the area.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and some fog. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers here or there. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking the most unsettled. Rain heaviest during the morning, but sticks around throughout the day. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Drying out after a few morning showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 70s.