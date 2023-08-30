Tonight is a chilly night on tap for southern West Virginia. We will encounter mostly cloudy skies to begin with, but clouds will break toward dawn with low temperatures around 50 degrees. A northwest breeze should prevent much fog from forming.

Thursday brings plenty of sunshine – this will be a common theme over the next few days – with high pressure nosing into the Great Lakes. It’s a chilly start for the kiddos heading off to school or for anyone heading out for the morning commute but you won’t need the jacket for the afternoon. The remnants of Hurricane Idalia will be lingering down to our south Thursday and Friday and could bring a few high clouds, but otherwise, impacts will be very limited, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunsets for Thursday and Friday night should be spectacular!

Friday continues the sunny trend! High pressure up to our north will keep us nice and dry with high temperatures near 80. High school football games across southern West Virginia look fantastic. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s to begin area games, dipping back into the 60s by the end.

Saturday is a great start to the holiday weekend with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Sunday cranks the heat a bit more as high pressure builds a bit more down to our south. This will give us a southerly flow with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Labor Day itself looks great with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s – it looks to be a great Labor Day holiday this year in southern West Virginia.

Tuesday keeps high pressure around but it’s getting toasty with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Wednesday brings in the chance for an isolated shower or two, with our high-pressure system weakening. Building humidity will allow a storm or two to pop but most are dry, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a pretty dry pattern we’re looking to see continue for next week in southern West Virginia. With that being said, the heat and building humidity will likely allow a few isolated showers to build by the afternoon. High temperatures also look to remain slightly above normal for this time of year – we should be in the upper 70s but we will likely keep high temperatures in the 80s for the next couple of weeks.

TONIGHT

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

LABOR DAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

