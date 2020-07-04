A Toasty Fourth Of July Weekend

HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY! Tonight looks like a great night to get out and enjoy the fireworks! Mostly clear skies with just a slight chance of a shower even if we see one or two they won’t be around long. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 60s.

Sunday looks to be warm and above average with highs in the mid to upper 80’s for most. A better chance of some showers and a few rumbles of thunder return to the forecast but it’s still looking like only a handful of us will see them. The best chance for storms will be east of I 77. Severe weather doesn’t look very likely at this time.

Monday to start the week we keep things hot and unsettled across the region. Highs will climb back to the mid and upper 80’s for a lot of us, and we see the chance of some afternoon showers and storms to make an appearance. Overnight Monday temperatures make their return to the low and mid 60’s as skies clear out past sunset.

Tuesday and the rest of the week look to copy Monday with highs in the 80’s and some afternoon showers and storms possible. These hot and unsettled conditions look to stick around into next weekend as well, summer looks like it is here to stay! So make sure you are drinking plenty of water and applying sunscreen when out in the sun!

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 60s. SUNDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

A few storms. Highs around mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still a chance of a shower. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80’s.

SATURDAY:

Better chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hanging on to rain chances. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY: Smaller rain chances. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY: Afternoon pop up showers. Highs staying in the 80s.