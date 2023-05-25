Tonight a touch more humidity in the atmosphere is providing those puffy cumulous clouds. While dew points are just below the threshold for showers, some sprinkles are possible over the mountains. A secondary shot of cooler and drier air is working down from southeast Ohio which may trigger a shower towards the southern state line but most of the rain will be well towards our south near the Tennessee line. Temps will work their way back through the 60s by tonight with overnight lows in the comfy 50s.

Friday high pressure builds in from the north as winds shift from the northwest. A touch cooler in the morning but still a comfortable day to be had. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity will help kick off the Memorial Day Weekend on a high note. Highs work their way into the low 70s towards the west and upper 60s for the east.

Saturday looks to start nicely with mostly sunny skies. Temps are cool in the upper 40s to start. We’ll see temps warm into the 60s by lunch as clouds begin to increase from south to north. This will slow our warm up a bit as we slowly work our way to the upper 60s and low 70s by the evening hours. Saturday evening, expect showers to arrive from the south lasting through our overnight as a coastal system looks to stall just towards our south. Showers will be light in nature.

Sunday morning features a few scattered showers off and on but as dry air filters in from the east, showers will become more isolated with several dry hours to enjoy. A few peeks of sunshine mid-afternoon likely as well. While the risk of showers won’t completely diminish, the second half of our Sunday is looking in good shape as we work our way into the low 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY is looking to be an enjoyable one with most of the area dry for several hours at a time. An isolated afternoon shower is possible as an area of low pressure keeps some instability in the region. If you are heading out for festivals, parades, or other planned events, have the umbrella just in case. Overall a mix of sun and clouds will keep temps in check around the 70 degree mark.

Tuesday holds the risk of a few showers here and there, but again highly scattered. Temps are hurt a bit with northeast winds and partly sunny skies as we continue to see mid 70s overall.

Wednesday warms up near the 80 degree mark after a mild start to the day! A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as humidity helps build a few cumulous clouds. An afternoon showers is possible towards the eastern mountains as we finally start to kick out of stubborn upper level low.

In your extended forecast, as our coastal system pushes out, another system from the west pushes in setting us up for a soggy run to kick off the month of June. And right on time, the 80s and humidity are set to return as we really start to feel more like summer.

TONIGHT

Highly isolated sprinkle south, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sun & clouds as temps cool to the upper 60s / low 70s.

SATURDAY

Sun/Clouds/isolated PM shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s

SUNDAY

Iso. sprinkles, many dry hours. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Few showers, some dry hours. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers continue. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & Warm! Highs in the near 80.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Off & on showers. Highs in the 80s.

