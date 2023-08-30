Wednesday starts with dense fog and clouds hang tough, but as drier and cooler air bleeds in from the north, we’ll see clouds fade west to east through the day. As a result those towards the west will warm up into the mid to upper 70s while those to the east will hang closer to the low 70s. Humidity will still be elevated but lower then the last few days. By the evening, a fall crisp feel will fall on the two Virginias as lows drop in to the 50s for urban areas while our more rural places will see the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday feels nice to start with early morning fog and temps in the 50s. A few high level clouds from Hurricane Idalia but otherwise, sunshine is the name of the game. We only manage to warm up into the low 70s though with north winds still in control. Some mountain counties and valleys stay in the upper 60s for a brush with fall weather. With skies clearing, expect a quick cool down after sunset into the low to mid 50s. Some higher elevations will flirt with the 40s again by pre-dawn Friday.

Friday is a mostly sunny day as we begin to warm up a touch. High pressure still in control slides a bit farther towards our south allowing for warmer westerly winds to build in. Temps push into the upper 70s with a few in the lowlands inching closer to the 80 degree mark. A few afternoon clouds build but we remain dry.

Saturday is looking fantastic as we get back to a more summer like feel. Sunshine mixed with a cloud or two in the afternoon keep us seasonable near the low 80s. No matter your plans, we’ve got a nice day to enjoy the outdoors.

Sunday repeats the dry trend as high pressure hangs tough keeping us in sunshine. Highs inch a little warmer over Saturday with the low to mid 80s. Not a bad way to spend the Labor Day Weekend!

Labor Day Monday, is looking to feel a lot like summer as we push temps into the mid and upper 80s. A touch of humidity for a dash of hazy sunshine makes for one nice holiday weekend as we unofficially say goodbye to summer. For those not ready to give it up just yet, we aren’t expecting a big cool down just yet.

Tuesday is another mostly sunny day with temps warming quickly into the upper 80s. A few more clouds in the afternoon build as humidity continues to rise. So far, we’re looking to remain dry as we kick off a short work and school week.

In your extended forecast, the late summer sizzle remains but we do introduce a few shower chances and afternoon rumbles. Nothing too concerning just yet as our pattern remains more like summer than our fall transition. Fall fans will just have to wait a bit longer as we enjoy the last few weeks of the Summer Season.

WEDNESDAY

Morning clouds, sunshine west to east. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. A few high clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

More sunshine, a touch warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & toasty. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine, slightly more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Sun with afternoon clouds building. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Iso. Shower PM. Sunshine otherwise. Highs in the 80s

THURSDAY

Sunshine. PM Sct. T-storm. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY

Sct. Showers / PM T-storms. Several dry hours. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.