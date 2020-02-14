A Very Bitter Evening







DISCUSSION: If you and your Valentine are heading out on a date tonight, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures are going to drop very quickly tonight. We will be in the low 20s by 9 PM and drop into the teens before midnight.

Date Night Planner

It will be a quiet night with mostly clear skies. This will allow temperatures to drop into the low and mid teens by the time we head out the door on Saturday morning. Watch for a few icy patches in spots that still had some water on the roadways.

Cold Tonight!

Saturday will bring temperatures closer to average in the low 40s. We are looking quiet and sunny. We certainly need this dry time after the flooding we dealt with last week and the beginning of this week. Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies. We are in for a chilly evening as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. We will keep things dry and quiet throughout the overnight hours and into our Sunday morning.

The Day Ahead

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to warm up quite a bit as highs make it into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and a few light rain/snow showers will be possible. Some of us will even stay dry. Either way, we are looking at much more dry time than wet time as a whole. This is great news as we need consecutive dry days to help lower some of the streams, creeks and rivers.

We look to start the work week off on a dry note. Showers do return by Tuesday however. We could even see a few showers very late on Monday night. Another batch of heavy rain is possible Tuesday. Wednesday looks to feature a few lingering flurries behind that system before starting to clear out, and the remainder of the week looks quiet at the moment. Temperatures also look to remain near to above average through much of next week.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet, but frigid. Lows in the teens.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry start with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. A bit cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.





