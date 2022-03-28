Monday night will be very cold. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s and upper teens. With winds from the NW at 10-15 MPH, wind chills will likely be in the teens and single digits for the first part of the night. Winds do eventually die down later in the evening and we are not as gusty for the morning commute. Aside from the bitter temperatures we are in for a quiet night with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday, a few isolated showers are possible as a warm front pushes north. While most won’t see rain it won’t hurt to keep an eye to the sky as you are out and about. Otherwise, we’ll be on the cloudier side but warmer back into the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday looks quiet as we’re in between the warm and the cold front of our big weather maker for the week. Clouds are expected to remain across the area, but we at least have the shot at some breaks of sun at times! Highs in the 70s are expected.

Thursday, the second half of our system from Tuesday arrives as a cold front barrels through the region. Steady rain, and gusty winds are likely, along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will be a day to keep an eye on, though for now severe weather doesn’t look likely. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.

Friday we’re clear again but cooler with highs back into the upper 50s. This will be a refreshing day with no rain and clouds after an unsettled week.

Saturday, we continue the drier and clearer pattern. While we’re chilly to start into the low 30s, most should climb right back into the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Sunday, clouds build in and the threat of some rain makes a return to the forecast. This will not be a widespread threat for rain, but this far out it’s good to remember chances for rain can still go up! Highs in the 50s are expected.

In the extended forecast, temperatures hold fairly steady into the 50s though there are some hints at another spike in temperatures towards the end of the 10-Day forecast. Some more rain tries to move in as well, we’ll keep it on our radar for the time being!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the 20s and teens.

TUESDAY:

Sun and Clouds. A stray shower/mix in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly dry. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Cool but dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Chance for showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

