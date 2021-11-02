A Very Frosty Tuesday Night

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FOR FAYETTE, NICHOLAS, AND SOUTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTIES FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM ON NOV 3. Be sure to either cover or remove sensitive plants, this will be a killing frost!

Tuesday night will be cold! We will see clearing skies and that will allow our temperatures to drop very quickly into the mid and upper 20s. A widespread hard freeze will occur across the entire area. Freeze warnings are in place for southwest Pocahontas, Nicholas and Fayette counties from 2 AM until 10 AM Wednesday morning. Everyone will see a freeze regardless of the warning area. It’s based on where the growing season is still technically in place.

Wednesday will have a cold and likely an icy start to the day for some as wet surfaces from the day before had the chance to freeze overnight, plan ahead and leave some extra time to get out the door. Other than that we are dry and mostly clear, winds will be out of the northwest still keeping a chill in the air despite the sun. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Thursday, a quick-moving disturbance will pass mostly off to our south during the morning. How far south will be key, but for now, we’re leaving the risk in place. This could bring snow showers to the high elevations of the Bland, Giles, and Tazewell counties as temperatures will still be near or below freezing due to the timing of the system. Otherwise, we remain quiet with some sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Friday, we’re slightly warmer and quite a bit clearer for most as we see sunshine throughout the day. Winds remain out of the northwest which does limit how warm we could get, but the mid and upper 40s is still warmer than it will be the day before.

Saturday, we’re warmer still as winds shift more out of the south and east we manage to get back to near 50 in most places with the mountains in the mid-40s. Sunny skies remain as high pressure settles in for what looks to be the long haul.

Sunday, sunshine, and some passing clouds will be expected most of the day. Winds shift more out of the southwest and push us over into the 50s outside of the high elevations leading to a fairly nice day by late fall standards.

Monday is looking mild and even above average temperature-wise. Afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 50s and maybe even into the 60s for some as a strong ridge builds in over the area. We’ll still be cold in the mornings though, with temperatures to start Monday below freezing for nearly everyone.

In the extended forecast, we continue to see our warming trend continue across the region with temperatures trending towards the 60s for most. This is a very similar setup to October. Very warm and fairly quiet, then cold and active not too long after! Something to watch it looks like.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies. Very cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and snow south. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sun, chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.