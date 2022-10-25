Tuesday is dry and warm once again with a southeasterly flow continuing. We will have an area of low pressure approaching us from the west, but we should stay dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday brings that area of low pressure toward the area as it moves north in Ohio. It’s not an all-day rain event but there will be showers around at times. It’ll be cooler as a result of the mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers, with highs in the 60s.

Thursday keeps a few showers around in the morning over the mountains with a northwest flow kicking in but we will all be dry by the afternoon.

Friday looks great with high pressure up to our north. That will give us a cooler northerly flow to make things a bit more fall-like.

Saturday continues the northerly flow until late in the day, when we begin to see our next storm system slowly approach.

Sunday continues the dry theme, but it’s warmer out ahead of our next system, which could arrive on Halloween!

Halloween could be a wet one with an area of low pressure moving toward the area. We’ll keep an eye to see if there will be more ‘tricks’ than ‘treats’ with this storm system – hopefully we will see the pattern switch up a bit between now and then!

In our extended forecast, temperatures look to remain near normal for this time of year through the first few days of November but there are signs of our overall pattern switching back to the cooler pattern that dominated the first half of October in our region.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny and remaining very warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with showers likely at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny out ahead of our next system. Highs in the lower 60s.

HALLOWEEN:

Mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny once again! Highs in the upper 60s.