Tonight provides another mostly clear night, with lows in the middle 30s – that’s right, we’ll be ABOVE freezing during the overnight hours tonight!

New Year’s Eve looks wet – no doubt about it at this point, folks! It’ll be a mild day, with highs in the middle to upper 50s, but a healthy rain is on the way. Keep that in mind for New Year’s Eve festivities as around a half inch of rain can be expected. New Year’s Eve parties should think about moving their events inside since rain will continue overnight.

For those that would rather stay in on New Year’s Eve, join us over on our Facebook page as we track 2023 around the world highlighting New Year’s celebrations in 15 cities. The first city on our list will celebrate 2023 at 6am our time Saturday morning!

Our first day of 2023 on Sunday keeps a few clouds around in the morning with afternoon clearing of skies and highs in the middle 50s.

Monday, hopefully you take an extra day off in the federal observance of New Year’s Day as we’ll enjoy sunshine as temps once again near 60! Not a bad start to the first week of 2023.

Tuesday brings our chances for rain showers back into the picture but it’s another mild day overall, with highs in the middle 60s.

Wednesday still holds a few lingering showers. Highs will still be running mild as cold takes its time moving in. Highs push into the upper 50s.

Thursday is when we’ll expect to see some colder air making the move into the neighborhood. A few sprinkles to start the day as slow clearing begins. Highs only in the lower to middle 40s as we inch back closer to average.

Friday brings back the sunshine but it’s cold with highs in the middle 30s.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature is flipping the switch and we are looking mild to begin 2023! No snow appears on the horizon for the two Virginias for now! The second half of January does look a bit colder – but nothing like we experienced this past week!

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds with showers possible after midnight. Lows around 40.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Scattered showers, especially in the afternoon, overcast. Highs in the upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Morning clouds with afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and remaining warm. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers likely – perhaps a rumble of thunder? Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

A few sprinkles. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Clearing up but cooler. High in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Slightly warmer and sunny with highs in the middle 40s.