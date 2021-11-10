A Warm Wednesday Night, Windy Thursday.

Wednesday night will bring increasing clouds to the area. We will also stay mild tonight as temperatures only drop into the mid 40s. Winds will begin to pick up, but don’t get gusty until the early morning commute. We remain dry as we continue through the night.

Thursday, rain, and wind return to the forecast for the first time in a week for most. We’ll see the wind first with gusts of 20-30+mph possible as a cold front squeezes in against our high pressure slowly exiting to the east. We are dry for much of the day with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Rain picks up late in the day towards bedtime for most and continues heavy times overnight into Friday morning. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Friday, rain will wrap up before many of us head out the door Friday morning. Pooling and ponding will be a concern very early in the morning, but due to the recent dry spell flooding will be unlikely with this system. Winds will slowly die down with the exit of the steady rain by the early afternoon hours. Highs in the low 50s.

Rain totals by Friday morning look to be between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch. With our recent dry stretch, this shouldn’t be a problem for most streams and creeks. Watch for ponding on the roadways during the heaviest rainfall between midnight and 3 AM.

Saturday, through the morning hours rain and snow are possible along the mountains/high elevations and their western facing slopes as an upper-level disturbance rotates through. Accumulation should be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces if it sticks at all. It will melt quickly in the afternoon too when the sun comes out. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday, another quick-moving disturbance on the back end of our exiting cold front will bring the risk of rain and snow back to the area late in the day. Due to the timing of the system overnight, we’ll likely see snow showers for most of the area as we transition into Monday. Highs in the upper 30s, lows in the 20s.

Monday, snow showers for most, and even some steady snow along the mountains and the western slopes are possible through the early morning. By the time most commuters hit the road snow will be ending and possibly mixing with a little bit of rain in the lowest elevations, but travel is still expected to be slick! Caution is advised across the board. Highs in the upper 30s. We could see some measurable snow in the high terrain, but it doesn’t look like anything major.

Tuesday, we dry out and clear out to a point. Some clouds will still be around but sunshine will be in much greater supply than days past. Highs make a slight rebound too, back into the 40s for more of us though some across the high elevations will remain in the 30s.

In the extended forecast, the weather looks fairly quiet for now. But there is always something coming over the horizon especially this time of year. Be sure to check back daily for updates!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds and mild. Lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing clouds, PM rain. Windy. Highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning rain, then drying out. Still windy. Highs in the 60s falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cool, windy, rain/snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Cool with snow showers late. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Morning snow showers, slick travel. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny, dry. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet, some clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.