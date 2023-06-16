Tonight is hazy, breezy, and humid but otherwise comfortable as clouds continue to fade. A mostly clear night allows temps to cool from daytime highs in the mid 70s into the mid 50s. A few mountain valleys will flirt with the upper 40. Winds will be the only aspect to the evening that you’ll notice with northwest winds 15-20mph with gusts upwards of 30mph.

Saturday is a beautiful day as we start cool in the low to mid 50s and warm up under hazy skies into the mid to upper 70s. A calmer day wind wise as northwest winds remain in control 5-10mph this time around. We cool back into the upper 40s overnight.

FATHER’S DAY, Sunday starts cool but really warm up as winds change direction. A touch more blue in the skies as smoke fade a little but expect a milky haze around the horizon. Highs push into the upper 70s for the mountains and low 80s for the lowlands. A few clouds filter in late Sunday night but Father’s Day is looking dry.

Monday is a gloomier day with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers early in the morning turn to scattered thunderstorm chances in the afternoon. Highs aren’t hurt by this as we remain in the low 80s.

Tuesday the heat and humidity work against us again with mostly cloudy skies and hit and miss rain chances throughout the day. Once again a few afternoon showers turn scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs struggle their way into the upper 70s. Clouds will eventually break up in the overnight hours.

Wednesday is a cooler and sunnier day as we enjoy blue skies, fair weather clouds, and highs pushing into the mid 70s after a cool and damp morning.

Thursday is a touch warmer with a bit more humidity allowing for those big puffy clouds to form in the afternoon. A shower or isolated thunderstorms is possible here and there but not enough of a chance to ruin outdoor plans. Highs push closer to the 80 degree mark for the low lands, mountains remain in the mid to upper 70s.

In your extended day forecast the near summer like conditions in our “cooler than average” fashion continues with temps struggling to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers chances as humidity enters the region but so far, we look to remain fairly dry into next week.

TONIGHT

Windy, clouds clear. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine through hazy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

FATHER’S DAY SUNDAY

Sunshine and warm! Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Few showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

AM clouds, PM iso. T-storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly dry day, Iso. PM storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Another nice day. Hit and miss PM storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine through broken clouds. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s

SUNDAY

Feeling like summer. Heat & Humidity. Highs in the low 80s.