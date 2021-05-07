A wet start to the day

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FOR NW POCAHONTAS COUNTY AT 5AM SATURDAY UNTIL NOON SATURDAY

Rain is with us through the morning commute as a cold front passes through early this morning. Steady rain will come to an end by the afternoon, replaced by occasional showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will only be into the mid-50s for most.

Tonight we get cold once again with a light frost or freeze on the table for the high elevations and into the valleys. Those with sensitive plants should take some precautions. An occasional shower remains possible overnight as well. Lows in the 30s are expected.

Saturday will bring temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. There might be a stray shower in the morning, but past that the day should be almost completely dry. We will see plenty of sunshine especially through the afternoon hours, which will be a big aid in warming us up.

Sunday (Mothers Day) we’re watching closely as a lot of our weather will hinge on where a warm front sets up. If it slides far enough north we have a shot at the 70s! If it slides south of us, we’ll likely be into the 50s and 60s for most. Wherever the front goes it will bring us rain, likely mostly during the morning hours.

Monday, we’re back to struggling temperature-wise into the mid-60s. From the looks of it, below-average temperatures are going to be a common feature through next week. Rain is possible in the morning on Monday as a cold front pulls out of the region, we will spend the afternoon drying out.

Tuesday is looking dry and cool after yesterday’s front. Lows are back down in the upper 30s and low 40s, highs are back into the low 60s and upper 50s. The sun will be out at times and should help to make it feel a little warmer than it actually is. But it will only be a small consolation to our below-average temperatures.

Wednesday we slide back into the upper 50s and low 60s for most. We’ll spend things mostly dry for the majority of the daytime but rain will make a return through the evening and the overnight hours.

Thursday we see another round of solid rain makes its way in along yet another wave of low pressure. Highs will make it back to the upper 50s and low 60s for most. We’d get warmer but the combination of extra cloud cover and falling rain will likely limit our afternoon highs.

In the extended forecast, we warm up and begin to dry out. High pressure will provide a catalyst for a pattern shift where we finally get rid of a stubborn upper level system which is providing our cool and unsettled weather. Likely through this period, we’ll make a return to the 70s.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

A chance for a shower early. Highs in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers late. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

High pressure in control. Highs in the 70s.