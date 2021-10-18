A windy start to Monday

Monday, wind remains noticeable throughout the area. Through the morning and early afternoon winds of 5-15mph out of the northwest, with gusts up to 25mph will cause issues out on the roads, especially for high profile vehicles, along with knocking more leaves off the trees. At least the sun will be out, which means dry roads, and some relief from the chilly winds. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday, we remain dry across the area with more sunshine throughout the day. Winds begin to take on a more southerly shift which makes a big difference in how it feels outside despite highs for the day only rising into the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday, high pressure is in control for the first half of the day before we start to see clouds move in during the second half. This is just ahead of our next system just off to our west. We stay dry for Wednesday despite the clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday, rain returns to the forecast. Timing is expected around the afternoon through the evening for the steadiest rain ahead of the cold front to make its way through the area along with another round of gusty winds. This will once again put down a fresh layer of wet and slick leaves on the roads! Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday, winds make a quick shift out of the north as our cold front exits. For now, it looks like we might be able to escape a drastically cold morning as the front is slow to move out, but we will end up cooler overall with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, we’re dry with high pressure edging into the region from the north. The sun will be out but with a stiff breeze out of the northwest, we’ll feel that distinctive crisp fall chill during the day. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday, high pressure is still hanging off just to our north. Depending on how far south it is at this point, clouds will start to build in through Sunday night, while the rest of the day should remain mostly clear. IF high pressure is too far north, we could see a stray shower overnight into Monday. Highs in the 50s.

In the extended forecast, we’ll have to watch the high pressure expected over the weekend. If it is too far south, we’ll stay dry by the beginning of next week. Too far north, rain is likely to push in. Generally, regardless of the situation, highs remain fairly stable into the mid and upper 50s. Lows remain in the 30s with some outward shots at some frost along the mountains.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

