Above Average Temperatures and Drier Weather to Start the Week

Today we stay dry through the morning hours, we keep some clouds but will see plenty of sunshine boosting us into the low 80s and upper 70s for highs. As the day progresses towards the afternoon we see the return of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see them but a good idea to keep some rain gear handy!

Tonight any showers that are lingering will go away as the sun begins to set, we hang onto a few clouds and we have chances to see fog develop across the region. Lows overnight keep things mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday we wake up to patchy fog across the region, that will quickly fade as the sun rises. Again we start out dry and watch for those afternoon showers and storms to once again spring up across the region. This is another day with the potential to see highs in the 80s across the two Virginias. Overnight, like the night before, any lasting showers go away as the sun begins to set. Still a few clouds around, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s expected again.

Wednesday, we keep things drier than the previous two days still a chance for a passing shower or two in the afternoon but drier air looks to be in place keeping those chances limited. We reach for the upper 70s with a few low 80s mixed into the forecast. Overnight looks dry with building clouds, lows in the mid and lower 60s.

The end of the work week is looking more active with better chances for rain as each day goes by. Thursday starts the trend with a soaking rain and a few rumbles of thunder moving in by the afternoon, despite the rain things stay warm in the upper 70s. Friday, we see another round of rain, swing in this time associated with a cold front, our chances for thunderstorms also goes up, highs again remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday is almost a copy of Friday with showers and thunderstorm chances hanging around most of the day, though we stay a bit cooler towards the low to mid 70s. Sunday we see things begin to quiet down while keeping temperatures similar to Saturday.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TODAY:

Showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Continuing to be unsettled with a better chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of a shower. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs again the in upper 70s.