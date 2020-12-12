Above average to start off the weekend

Saturday start out mild thanks to the clouds from overnight, once again by the afternoon many should be able to climb into the upper 50s with the coal fields possibly getting another shot at the 60s. Showers pick up during the afternoon, likely to be scattered in nature.

The bigger change Saturday won’t be the rain but the wind. Gusts are expected to pick up in the morning hours on Saturday and grow in strength until the evening once a cold front passes through the region. Generally gusts of 25-30mph are anticipated with stronger gusts probable along the higher terrain.

Sunday see it’s warmest temperatures in the morning, with many into the 50s and 40s early on. By the afternoon temperatures will drop into the 40s for most with a few 30s in the high elevations. Any additional showers aren’t looking to likely at this point on Sunday as dry air is forecasted to move in, but a few areas of drizzle and flurries across the mountains still can’t be ruled out.

Monday is looking more interesting as the days go by. There has slowly been more agreement that a weak low pressure will be passing off to our south that should be able to bring in enough cold air for snow to be an issue throughout Monday. Some mixing is still looking likely across some lower elevations, regardless make sure to keep this in mind when planning out the start of your week.

Tuesday is a little bit warmer than Monday but not by much. We do dry out at least, and most outside of the mountains should get above the freezing mark. meaning some melting of any snow that fell and stuck should be able to happen.

Wednesday looks to be another mess of a day. Most model solutions aren’t bringing in enough cold air for this to be an all snow event it looks like, so we could see another sloppy mix of rain and snow. Still quite some time to go on this before it’s set in stone though, but like Monday be prepared for whatever the day brings.

Thursday the pattern points to some potential for upslope snow showers on the mountains as our system from Wednesday pulls away. Another chilly day is in store for many as most sit near or below the freezing mark.

The extended forecast is less unsettled as high pressure moves in after Thursday, another system looks probable out in the long range but timing has been all over the place as of now.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds return by the afternoon. Showers likely by the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Trending drier, a few showers still possible. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another day with a rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry . Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.