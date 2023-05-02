Watches/Warnings issued in our region

WINTER STORM WARNING : Northwestern Pocahontas County from 6 PM tonight through 10 AM Wednesday. Accumulating snow is once again likely along the higher terrain on the western side of the mountains with 2 to 4 additional inches likely by Wednesday morning. More snow is expected to fall during the day Wednesday but little accumulation is expected by mid-morning. In addition, wind gusts up to 40 mph will only make travel in the county more difficult. Expect slick roadways despite plenty of melting during the daytime.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY : Western Greenbrier County from 8 PM tonight through 10 AM Wednesday. Accumulating snow is once again likely along the higher terrain on the western side of the mountains with 1 to 2 additional inches likely by Wednesday morning. More snow is expected to fall during the day Wednesday but little accumulation is expected by mid-morning. In addition, wind gusts up to 40 mph will only make travel in the county more difficult. Expect slick roadways despite plenty of melting during the daytime.

FREEZE WARNING: Southeastern Fayette, Nicholas, and southern Pocahontas counties in our region from 2 AM to 10 AM Wednesday and from 8 PM tonight to 10 AM Wednesday for western Greenbrier County. Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, which will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Mountain snow is expected overnight tonight above 3,000 feet with a cold rain elsewhere. Snow accumulations will once again be heavily dependent on elevation as a result of ground temperatures being colder with height to coincide with air temperatures. Elevations above 3,500 feet can expect a light accumulation of snow with a few slick roadways in spots, with the highest peaks, such as Snowshoe Mountain, Bald Knob, etc. experiencing upwards of 4 inches of new snow tonight. Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s in the lowlands but closer to 30 over the mountaintops. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for any spot below 3,000 feet in elevation tonight. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph which could drop some wind chill values briefly into the teens.

Wednesday once again brings snow shower chances around in the morning, and with morning temperatures slightly cooler than the previous night, we’ll have a few snowflakes mixing in even some of the lower elevation locales, though no accumulation is expected during the morning except for light additional snow accumulations over the mountaintops through mid-morning. It will be a bone-chilling cold day once again with some drying taking place late in the day, with high temperatures likely struggling to reach the middle 40s in the lowlands and will certainly once again be stuck in the 30s in the mountains. It will also be breezy yet again, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible during the daytime. By the end of the day toward dinnertime, we will finally see our pattern begin to be replaced with a warmer pattern.

Thursday finally starts to see the return of the sun as high pressure begins to control the weather in the region once again. It’s still a cool day with a few morning clouds, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday provides a southwesterly flow as high pressure shifts east. This will warm temperatures back up to near normal in the middle 60s. A storm system will arrive overnight and last into early Saturday, with just the chance for a few light sprinkles lingering into Saturday.

Saturday begins with a few sprinkles in the morning but there are signs of a drying trend for the afternoon, with high temperatures in the middle 60s. A lot of clouds will be around but most of the day will be dry.

Sunday looks pretty solid at this point, with plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day and the chance for a stray shower toward dinnertime. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees, which is right near normal for this time of year!

Monday brings the potential for a few showers back into the picture. The day still looks to feature plenty of drytime at this point, with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny, dry and warm! High pressure looks to be returning with highs in the middle 70s.

In your extended forecast, there are no signs of any return from Old Man Winter. In fact, quite the opposite! Much of next week looks to feature high temperatures in the 70s, with a few of us perhaps even pushing toward the 80-degree mark!

TONIGHT

Rain in the valleys, snow on the high mountaintops. Lows in the middle 30s in the valleys – around 30 on top of the mountain. Wind chill values in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

AM snow showers likely over mountains. Slow drying trend late. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny – cool but quiet! Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, great end to the work week! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Couple of morning sprinkles, plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny – nice day! Highs around 70.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and beautiful! Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny – warm! Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, nice! Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Few showers possible. Highs around 70.