Active Pattern Begins Tuesday







DISCUSSION: Throughout the evening and especially the overnight hours, we will continue to increase our cloud cover. Lows will be pretty mild once again however, as we only drop into the mid 40s and low 50s tonight. We stay dry until shortly before sunrise. Showers will be around just in time for the commute.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tuesday will start to bring a few showers in for the morning commute, with plenty more rain on the way later on. Temperatures will remain about 15 degrees above average, with highs in the mid 50s for the afternoon. We will need the rain gear though, especially by the evening as more moderate to heavy rain starts to show up.

The Day Ahead

A few different waves of low pressure will keep us quite wet Wednesday into Thursday. With rainfall totals in the 1.5-2″ range through the period, we will need to watch flood prone areas as high water issues will be possible. Highs both days will stay warm though, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s looking likely.

Rain Totals Tues-Thurs

A cold front pushes through later in the day on Thursday, which should start to usher in drier air alongside more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week. A few snow showers will be possible late Thursday into early Friday before we change over to rain and snow. Highs on Friday afternoon are looking much closer to average in the upper 30s and low 40s. We don’t look to dry out much even heading into the weekend.

This could be in the form of wintry mix and then eventually snow showers. Temperatures through the weekend will be back to average in the low 40s. We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Mild again with lows in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers arrive. Still warm. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain likely. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY:

More rain showers, some heavy at times. Flurries possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers possible, then drying out later. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled.. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Finally drying up, although only briefly. Highs in the 40s.





