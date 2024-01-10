Tonight features mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid 20s. It’s still a breezy night on the way, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. Those gusts will relax as we head toward dawn, but wind chill values will still be down into the teens and black ice will be a threat once again tonight.

Thursday brings the sunshine back around and we’ll see a rebound in temperature, as high temperatures pop back up into the mid 40s. It’s still a breezy day, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible, but at least we’ll have the sunshine!

Friday sees our next storm system arrive, with showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Perhaps a rumble of thunder will be accompanied by strong wind gusts once again. The threat for wind gusts in excess of 50 mph will once again be a threat to power in our region. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees for highs. In addition to strong wind gusts, brief heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out, with around a quarter to a half inch of rain expected for most.

Saturday will be a damp and dreary start to the weekend, similar to this past weekend, with rain and snow showers likely as we begin the day in the mid 20s and only warm up into the low 30s. Black ice will be a threat during the morning with temperatures below freezing. Snow squalls could reduce visibility at times and make for slick spots on the roads if you plan to travel. We’ll see those squalls begin to wrap up during the afternoon. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will still be possible, which will put wind chill values down into the teens and 20s.

Sunday overall is a pretty quiet day, with partly sunny skies and just a stray flurry or two possible. We’ll see high temperatures around freezing.

Monday keeps the cold pattern in place, and with our next storm system pushing through, we’ll see a decent shot at snow showers in our region. It’s still too far out for specifics on amounts, but the potential is there for slick spots and an accumulating snow even for the lowlands. We’ll continue to monitor trends for you! High temperatures on Monday will be around 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be a cold day! Lingering snow showers early will see clearing for the afternoon, but it will be a very cold day overall with highs in the mid 20s.

Looking ahead, a spell of cold weather looks likely for the middle of January, but this does not look to continue through the end of the month as late month ridging looks to warm us back up to wrap up the month of January. Our active pattern looks to continue through mid-month with quieter days likely to wrap up the month with the aforementioned ridging. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

