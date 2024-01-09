High Wind Warning have been issued for Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Western Greenbrier and Western Pocahontas Counties until 7 PM, Tuesday, January 9th. Sustained winds out of the southeast 25-35mph likely with wind gusts up to 60mph possible. Power outages and property damage are likely in warned areas.

Wind Advisories have been issued for Wyoming and McDowell counties until 7 AM along with Monroe, Giles, Bland, Eastern Greenbrier, and Eastern Pocahontas Counties until 7 PM, Tuesday, January 9th. Southeast winds 20-30mph with wind gusts up to 50mph possible. Localized power outages and debris in roadways possible in advised areas.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Southeastern Fayette County and Eastern Nicholas County until 12 PM along with Pocahontas and Greenbrier County until 10 AM, Tuesday, January 9th. Early morning freezing rain will create an ice glaze on roadways impacting the morning commute.

Areal Flood Advisories have been issued for Southeastern Fayette, Eastern Nicholas County, and Pocahontas Counties until 8 PM, Tuesday, January 9th, along with Greenbrier, Summers, Giles, and Monroe Counties until 1 AM, Wednesday, January 10th. Rainfall amounts of 1.5″ to 2″ may create mountain runoff and pooling, poor drainage and low lying area flooding, and smaller creeks and streams to swell. Monitor local water levels regularly and never drive through flooded roadways.

Tuesday strong winds are the headline threat as they continue for much of the day. Another day where freezing rain in the early morning change to all rain mid-morning. For the few early morning commuters out before sunrise, this may pose an issue with icy roads. By mid-morning, roads will simply be wet as we warm into the 50s. Again, winds are the main threat as they will gust 30-50mph. Sheltered valleys and lowlands will see the lower end of that scale while those on ridgelines will see the higher end.

Along with strong winds, heavy rain is expected much of Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Even a rumble of thunder can be expected as downpours pummel the evening commute. Standing water, backed up storm drains, and low lying flooding will be an issue for those making their way home.

Tuesday night, rain showers begin to tapper off as colder air start to move in on the backside of the exiting system. Light scattered showers and drizzle keep things damp while winds remain elevated 20-25mph. Overnight lows tumble below freezing for many in the early dawn hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday northwest winds take over with gusty conditions of 20-25mph winds pulling in colder air and upslope snow for our mountain counties. With temps in the 20s and 30s, wet roads freeze in the morning hours. Bridges and overpasses first then main roads. As northwest winds carry moisture from the Great Lakes, snow showers can be expected throughout the day. Little to no accumulations for many in the lowlands, but ridgelines and higher mountain tops could pick up a dusting to an inch. By Wednesday night, those through Greenbrier and Pocahontas county will pick up 2-3 inches of snow as upslope snow showers continue into the night when ground temps are their coldest.

Thursday we catch a small break in a very active pattern. Some sunshine through partly cloudy skies and winds more westerly will help us push in to the low to mid 40s for the afternoon. Wind chills will make it feel cooler.

Friday clouds increase as do shower chances. With temps in the 40s, we’re much to warm for anything but rain. As the day continues on, shower chances grow with scattered showers well into the overnight hours.

Saturday is looking soggy for most with another storm bringing snow to rain transitions. We once again will not expect snow accumulations Saturday as rain takes over for much of the daylight hours. Saturday night, snow showers return but again, the ground will be too warm for much to stick for those not in the higher elevations and mountain counties. Black ice in the overnight hours will be a main theme threat for many.

Sunday morning snow flakes fly mainly in the higher elevations with thinning clouds towards the southwest. Sunshine will be likely by the afternoon as temps make their way into the low 30s for a chilly and breezy January day.

In your extended forecast, the active pattern continues but this time temps are tumbling far below average as a cold snap is looking more likely for the second half of January. With cold air in place and system after system push in, it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing measurable snow chances back in the forecast.

TUESDAY

Strong winds/AM freezing rain/PM rain. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain & Snow showers continue. Highs in the 30s

THURSDAY

Clearing, chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Clouds increasing, showers PM. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Rain, ice and snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 40s

SUNDAY

Mtn. snows early, slow clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns. Pattern evens out a little. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Rain / Snow. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Chilly Sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and cold. Highs in the 30s.