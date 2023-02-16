Thursday brings active weather into the area thanks to the arrival of a warm front and followed up by a cold front later in the evening. The warm front will lift north and bring a mix of light to moderate showers for the morning. This will likely induce slick roads once again to start our morning off. A few more showers through the late morning and afternoon will remain possible, but also a few breaks here and there under cloudy skies. We start off near the 50 mark for the morning and once again see temperatures climb back into the 60s.

Heading into overnight for Thursday, a potent cold front will be cutting through the two Virginia’s. While the bulk of the severe weather looks to remain out to our west, a rogue thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. This cold front, however, could produce some heavy showers at times along with wind gusts of at least 30+ mph. Keep in mind of standing water and poor drainage areas as they can see localized water issues from this system.

Friday brings in the cold air from the cold front as our temperatures see a cool down from the past few days. Northwest winds will keep our temperatures in only the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon. We are also keeping an eye on Old Man Winter returning as we see snow showers return. Most of these showers look to be confined to the higher elevations but a few flakes across the lowlands remains possible. While a gloomy and cold end to the work week appears likely, the upcoming weekend is looking to bring back some pleasant weather!

Saturday starts off with plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in for this weekend. Not only does this mean a dry weekend in store, but a gradual warm up thanks to southern winds. Saturday looks to bring back mild temperatures this time of the year as we approach the middle 40s for afternoon highs. This will be the perfect day to get the salt off your car, enjoy the beautiful outdoors, or even make a trip to Winterplace!

Sunday looks to continue Saturday’s trend with mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to remain in control. This means another beautiful day in store and a gorgeous end to our weekend! Yet another day to go outside and enjoy the scenery. Southern winds will only continue to warm us up as we get approach the middle 50s by dinnertime.

Monday starts off dry as we start near the 40 mark for temperatures. By the early afternoon we will see clouds build in along with a few rain showers coming through by the evening hours. While not a washout by any stretch, Monday kicks off a period of unsettled weather for the start of your work week. One positive for Monday however will be the temperatures as we approach afternoon highs in the 50s.

Tuesday once again brings showers into the area, which means another day to make sure to pack the rain jacket for the commute to work or on your way to school! We start off mild in the morning, with many in the 30s, but gradually get back into the 50s once again for high temperatures.

Wednesday continues on with our unsettled pattern this week as another low-pressure system builds off to our west. A warm front looks to bring some showers for the afternoon with an arriving cold front through the overnight into the morning hours for Thursday. Once again we trend above average for temperatures thanks to the warm front with afternoon highs once again in the 50s.

In our extended forecast, we are looking to be unsettled for the end of February with on again, off again showers. Our temperatures appear to be running close to our average temperatures this time of the year as well. Does this mean a return of Old Man Winter in the future? We will continue to monitor and see how the end of February continues to shape up.

THURSDAY

Active Weather Day. Stormy, heavy rain, thunder. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Winter returns. Snow showers, windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns. Brisk & breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Late Iso. shower possible. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Hit and miss showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain, rumbles, and wind. Highs in the 50s!

THURSDAY

Iso showers AM. Clearing PM. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

A few stray showers. But a cold day! Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Another dry day. Staying cold. Highs in the 30s.