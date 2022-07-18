Tonight will feature showers ending as a cold front crosses through the area. Drier air lurks behind that front. Temperatures will drop down into the middle 60s with mostly clear skies by dawn. Be on the lookout for patchy dense fog, especially in areas that experienced a lot of rain Monday.

Tuesday we’ll see more sunshine throughout the day but we aren’t done with the rain chances yet as a southern system sits too close for comfort to call the all clear. A few showers/storms possible, particularly towards our south mid afternoon. Overall, the extra sunshine and southwest winds will help us warm back to average in the low 80s.

Wednesday is another day with more sunshine than storms and showers but the threat of such isn’t far away. A cold front is expected Wednesday night but I think the daytime will be primarily dry with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday will provide a few scattered thunderstorms once again, with highs in the middle 80s. Some storms could once again provide some heavy rainfall opportunities. We’ll watch that carefully.

Friday brings a return of the sunshine and temperatures will respond, with highs jumping back up to the middle 80s.

Saturday looks hot, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 as we get back into the “real” July weather. Just remember the sunblock as UV indexes are sure to run high leading to short sunburn times.

Sunday brings back the threat of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon as a weak upper level system rolls over the region. These types of systems typically don’t bring much moisture or last very long so sunshine can be expected at times. It just may be necessary to find shelter from the rain a few times throughout the day. It’ll be very toasty with highs around 90.

Monday will again be hot, with highs in the lower 90s with an isolated chance for storms.

In your extended day forecast we are seeing indications for another soggy pattern developing towards the end of July but the typical July heat as we head into August is back so enjoy the cooler than average temps now as we start pushing towards the 90s by the end of the month!

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Showers ending. Lows in the middle 60s. Chance of rain 40%.

TUESDAY:

More sunshine, iso storm PM. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms, some sun. Highs in mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

FRIDAY:

More Sunshine! Highs in the mid 80s

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Stray shower or two but most are dry. Highs near 90. Chance of rain 20%.

SUNDAY:

Sct. Showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30%.

MONDAY:

Showers/storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain 30%.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 80s

WEDNESDAY:

PM Storms, some sun. Highs in the upper 80s.