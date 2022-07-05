With multiple days of severe weather expected this week, don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website!

Tonight shower and storms continue to push through in waves creating high water issues. Severe weather threat remains until shortly after midnight. We’ll begin to quiet down for the late overnight / early Wednesday morning but until then a strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. We are steamy with lows closer to the 70 degree mark. Dense fog will make flooded roadways harder to spot so take extra care around the region.





As for our flooding threat, as rounds of scattered thunderstorms and showers push through monitor smaller creeks and streams. Major rivers are still in fine shape but the smaller tributaries that flow into them may become swollen with heavy rain. Street flooding is also a risk drivers should watch for as the travel week continues from the holiday weekend.







Wednesday our atmosphere is still primed for storm activity with heat and humidity. Instability in the atmosphere comes to us by way of a cold front which will usher in a line of severe weather through the region northwest to southeast. These storms could pack quite a punch with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain fall, and the slight chance of a quick spin up tornado. Temps once again above average with feel like temps into the 90s.

All modes of severe weather are on the table as the atmosphere is primed for storm development. A 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather is expected. Our main threats remain damaging winds, large hail, along with flash flooding. A quick spin-up tornado isn’t likely but can not be ruled out as all ingredients are present to support tornado development with the strongest of storms.





Thursday we lessen our severe threat a bit but thunderstorms and showers still roam the region. Storms will be scattered in nature but numerous meaning all of us will see one at some point during the day. While our severe threat isn’t as high as the previous two days, one or two storms could flirt with severe thresholds. Highs remain in the 80s with high humidity. Flooding risks continue for Thursday so continue to monitor creeks, streams, and our larger rivers.

Friday continues to soggy pattern with scattered showers and storms. A few less than the previous day but overall worthy of carrying the umbrella. With any summertime thunderstorm, a strong to severe storm can happen, but for Friday the risk is low.

Saturday we start to see more sunshine with only an isolated shower or two around. Temps begin to cool thanks to a cold front the previous day back closer to average. The real improvement will be with humidity levels as we get back into a more comfortable zone.

Sunday the sunshine returns after a few morning sprinkles and humidity levels continue to drop. Overall, Sunday is looking like a great day to get outside and enjoy. Temps in the low 80s and sunshine will make for a pleasant summer afternoon.

In your extended forecast, we get back to a more summer-time feel with temps closer, if not above average. A couple of pop-up showers indicative of summer will be present but overall, that July weather is here to stay.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.





TONIGHT:

Sct. showers/storms, some strong/severe. Muggy. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain/storms likely. Continued humid. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. storm PM. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine returns. PM shower poss. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

AM shower, clearing PM. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. storms, hot. Highs in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, iso. shower. Highs in the 70s

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs in the 80s.



