Active Weather Returns this Week

Today, we have to keep an eye on the sky. As we head into the afternoon a handful of stronger storms is possible across the two Virginia’s. The main area of concern is strong to severe winds in any storm that does end up forming this afternoon along a stalled front. They will have to combat some drier air that is around but as the day heats up into the upper 80’s and low 90’s there will be plenty of fuel to get them going.

Overnight we see things quiet down but not immediately. Showers and storms remain possible into the evening hours and the very early parts of Tuesday. Lows drop into the mid 60’s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we face much the same as we will Monday. We have to watch for some stronger to severe storms to form during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again the main threat with any of the storms that do end up forming will be in the form of gusty winds. With temperatures once again reaching towards the upper 80’s and low 90’s these storms will have plenty of fuel to get them going. We’ll also have to keep an eye out for some minor flooding issues as these storms look to have more to work with in the moisture department as well.

Wednesday as of now is the day we are watching the closest for stronger storms, as we expect a cold front to move through. There are still details to work out, but all modes of severe weather are on the table looking ahead. This and the other first couple of days this week will be days to be weather aware! We’ll keep temperatures into the mid to upper 80’s, highs on Wednesday are dependent on exactly when the front passes and when storms start to fire.

Looking towards the second half of the week we look to remain unsettled. Thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast through Friday afternoon, highs look to remain in the 80’s dipping a bit lower each day. The weekend looks to stay on the drier side for the time being, highs make their return to the mid 80’s for most. Next week in the extended forecast, we see the chance for some more showers the heat looks to crank back on by mid week!

A reminder since it is summer, remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

Also, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



MONDAY:

Afternoon storms some strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon storms once again some strong to severe. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Strong to severe storms, be weather aware. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

More of the same, with afternoon storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A shower possible. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.